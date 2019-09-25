Midlands makeover on 277ac for €2.7m

The property is just over 3km from Edenderry on the Broadford, Clogherinka Road and about 16km from the M4 at Enfield. Located beside Highfield and Edenderry Golf Courses, the place is set in beautiful countryside.

The 18th century house has been fully and carefully restored, the land is in great order and the outhouses are a combination of the classic Georgian courtyard and a substantial modern farm building. The property is approached by a curved avenue and the house standing on rich parkland is a solid two storey Georgian residence with a sympathetic extension to one side.

Since buying the property in 2009, the current owner has invested substantial monies in renovating the house and reclaiming the lands and the outbuildings. Originally owned by the Mathers family, who got it as part of a Cromwellian grant, the house is in excellent condition throughout. The extension contains a modern kitchen, with plenty of space and light. Inside the Georgian door are two reception rooms at either side of an elegant hall with a broad staircase.

The farming facilities include a 33ac out-farm with its own residence

The plasterwork and cornicing mirror are the original Georgian décor, while the doors and fireplaces are original to the house. The sash windows are maintained in the Georgian style, but completely new. Behind the reception rooms is an office, the scullery/cloakroom, an ensuite bedroom and a utility.

Insulated

The upstairs is accessed over two landings reached by a short series of steps and includes four further bedrooms, all with access to ensuite facilities. The place has been simply and thoroughly renovated, insulated and is ready to move in to.

To the side of the house, a fine walled garden is currently under grass, but could be returned for use as a kitchen garden or, as is the case in many such properties, it could be converted into an equestrian arena. To the rear of the house is a typical Georgian courtyard in perfect condition. The stonework was cleaned and pointed, while all the sheds were re-roofed with slates bought from a church in the Curragh.

To the side of the house is a series of other useful sheds, including a boiler house accommodating a dual wood and oil-burner heating system. A large, modern, six-bay, A-roofed shed located behind the courtyard is used as a workshop and machinery storage area, but is also fit for many other purposes. Beside it is a Victorian hayshed with a slate roof.

Out-farm

The land is in four parcels, with 181ac around the house and a 31ac parcel located less than 1km from the main farm.

Another section consists of an out-farm on 33ac that includes an uninhabited house and a substantial yard made up of a five-column round-roof shed with lean-tos and slatted accommodation, fronted by an open-bay feeding shed along with some decent stone outhouses. A further 32ac in one division is described as the best of grazing ground.

Farming package: Brookville House has been completely renovated over the past decade

The 181ac is serviced by a hardcore, central driveway and is in a mixture of tillage and grass. It was extensively drained and reclaimed by the current owner, who spared nothing in bringing it back to life. The fencing is top class, comprising wire and hedgerow, while the farm is slightly elevated and will be sold at auction in its lots or as an entire.

Padraic Murtagh describes the place as a fine farm fit for many purposes, from tillage to drystock, but with the central roadway and housing, it's ideally suited to dairying.

Brookville will be sold at auction at the Johnstown House Hotel, Enfield, at 3pm on Friday, October 4.

Indo Farming