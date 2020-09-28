Meath land makes more than €21,000/ac

This 29ac non-residential, roadside farm at Bogganstown between Maynooth and Dunboyne made €620,000 or over €21,000/ac

Reports from the auction rooms around the country continue to be positive, with lively auctions and strong prices.

Recently, more than €21,000/ac was paid for land near Dunboyne in Co Meath and over €15,300/ac for land in Laois.

Coonan Property of Maynooth sold a 29ac non-residential, roadside farm at Bogganstown between Maynooth and Dunboyne at auction where it made €620,000 or over €21,000/ac.

The lands are described as excellent-quality ground with extensive road frontage suitable for tillage or grazing.

At auction four bidders showed cause when proceedings opened at €370,000. Bidding advanced in increments of between €5,000 and €10,000 until a total of €610,000 was on the table. The property was then put on the open market and sold at €620,000 to a customer acting in trust.

After the sale auctioneer Will Coonan said: “We are continuing to see a strong demand for such holdings and anticipate this will remain the case, as agricultural land is seen fundamentally as a very solid investment.”

Ballacolla, Co Laois

One of two 13ac lots at Clough, Ballacolla in Laois that made a combined total of €385,000 when they sold after auction

One of two 13ac lots at Clough, Ballacolla in Laois that made a combined total of €385,000 when they sold after auction

At Clough, Ballacolla in Laois, John Hennessy sold 27ac of roadside land before and after auction. Prior to auction a 1ac plot adjoining an existing residence was bought privately. This left two 13ac parcels at either side of the public road to be sold.

Both lots opened at €140,000 and each was bid to €170,000 before being withdrawn. Negotiations continued immediately afterwards and concluded when a businessman from Portlaoise paid €200,000 or €15,384/ac for one of the parcels, while a solicitor, believed to be acting in trust for a local farmer, paid €185,000 or €14,230/ac for the other.

Delvin, Co Westmeath

The 63ac parcel of ground at Newtown, Delvin, Co Westmeath made €525,000 at auction last week, while the adjoining 10ac piece made €50,000

The 63ac parcel of ground at Newtown, Delvin, Co Westmeath made €525,000 at auction last week, while the adjoining 10ac piece made €50,000

In Westmeath Raymond Potterton auctioneers sold a 63ac non-residential farm for €525,000.

Located at Newtown, Delvin, a short distance off the N52, the holding is all in one block and made up of good-quality, free-draining pasture with deposits of sand and gravel and frontage on to the Stoneyford River.

At auction it opened at €330,000 with three bidders in action. They quickly added €150,000 to the opening offer and at €450,000 the place was put on the market. Another €75,000 was added before the hammer fell at €525,000 when a local businessman with farming interests paid over €8,300/ac.

The same customer paid €50,000 for a 10ac plot adjoining the 63ac and offered for sale at the same auction.

Woodford, Co Galway

A 128ac non-residential tillage and grass farm near Woodford in east Galway sold in three lots, making €705,000 or just over €5,500/ac

A 128ac non-residential tillage and grass farm near Woodford in east Galway sold in three lots, making €705,000 or just over €5,500/ac

A 128ac non-residential tillage and grass farm near Woodford in the east of Co Galway sold in three lots, making €705,000 or just over €5,500/ac. The sale was jointly handled by Noel Hogan of Brian Tuohy auctioneers, Coose, Co Galway and Martin Tyrell of Tuam.

Two adjoining lots of 75ac and 45ac respectively are located at Douras, about 5km from Woodford, while an outside section extending to 8.5ac is further away at Knockauncarragh.

The 75ac parcel has been used for tillage and is suitable for any farming purpose. With frontage on to Lough Derg the land is reached by an established right of way. This opened at €425,000, and with two bidders in the chase, it was bid to €500,000 when it was bought by a local man.

An adjoining 45ac piece made up of 15ac of tillage land and 30ac of poorer ground was bought for €175,000 by a customer from Limerick.

The last piece, located at Knockauncarragh, Woodford, made up of 8.5ac of rough grazing land and laid out in three separate parcels, came with a 1/33rd undivided share in 455ac of local mountain commonage amounting to 14ac per share.

This opened at €20,000 and, with two customers in the chase, sold to a local man for €30,000.

The entire farm extending to 128.5ac was also offered but failed to move beyond €700,000.

