Major shake up of CPO laws recommended in bid to speed up process

The Law Reform Commission (LRC) has suggested sweeping reforms to the laws governing the Compulsory Acquisition of Land (CPO) after a long-running review.

Among the major changes it has recommended are advance payment of no less than 90pc of the land's value, strict timelines on the completion of CPO and the transfer of title to the land at a much earlier stage than at present.

The Commission began the review back in 2015 as the current process widely considered unnecessarily complex, lengthy and costly.

The current law governing CPO emanates from many different pieces of legislation, and different rules apply depending on the type of compulsory purchase order (CPO) involved, whether for electricity, railways, roads or other matters.

Some of the current legislation governing CPO dates from 1845.

In a report published today, the LRC recommends that the current notice to treat procedure should be replaced with a vesting order procedure, a move which the Commission said would benefit both owners and acquiring authorities.

Owners, it said will benefit from the strict timelines proposed, which require the acquiring authority to proceed with the compulsory acquisition in a timely manner.

The Commission, in its report, said it was informed that currently, projects might take up to 12 years from the time the preliminary steps towards a CPO are taken until an acquiring authority applies to the Board to confirm a CPO.

Under the new recommendation, acquiring authorities would have 12 months from the date the CPO becomes operative to decide whether it wishes to proceed with the acquisition.

If it does not proceed the compulsory order will lapse.

On the other hand, an owner must be given three months’ notice once the authority decides to proceed with the acquisition.

In addition, the acquiring authority must ensure that the vesting order takes place no later than six months from the date it is served.

However, the Commission has also recommended that acquiring authorities will get unencumbered title to the land at a much earlier stage than at present and regardless of any title complications that may exist, ownership is vested.

Under the current system an acquiring authority does not get ownership of the land until after compensation is agreed and determined and the owner proves their title.

The Commission recommends that an acquiring authority should make an advance payment of no less than 90pc of the authority’s estimate of the owner’s entitlement to compensation at, or near, the time the owner loses title to their land.

While it said this is new in Ireland, it is well established in other jurisdictions and has significant benefits for both owners and acquiring authorities.

"Owners will, as a result, receive a substantial sum of money before they lose possession of their land (assuming they provide proof of title). Acquiring authorities will benefit as a significant portion of the compensation ultimately payable is paid out at an early stage when the authority acquires ownership of the land.

"This will significantly reduce the level of interest for which they may be liable under the current system, where interest is paid on the compensation from the date it enters into possession until the date it makes the compensation payment," it said.

In relation to land values, currently, where parties cannot agree compensation, the amount is determined by an arbitrator.

The Commission has recommended the replacement of the current mechanism with a permanent adjudicative body, established by statute, with expertise in matters of valuation.

The Tribunal, it said will 'endeavour' to deliver its decisions within six months from the date of receipt of applications. Reasoned decisions will be publicly available on the Tribunal’s website, as will more information on the process of determining compensation to provide guidance to parties, thus providing an increased level of transparency.