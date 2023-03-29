Farming

Major shake up of CPO laws recommended in bid to speed up process

Some of the current legislation governing CPO dates from 1845. Image: Getty Expand

Ciaran Moran

The Law Reform Commission (LRC) has suggested sweeping reforms to the laws governing the Compulsory Acquisition of Land (CPO) after a long-running review.

Among the major changes it has recommended are advance payment of no less than 90pc of the land's value, strict timelines on the completion of CPO and the transfer of title to the land at a much earlier stage than at present.

