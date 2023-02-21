‘Majestic’ – Last farm and cottage on the climb to Carrauntoohill makes €13,333/ac

The c. 21 Acres holding is described as 'majestic, by auctioneer Tom Spillane'.

Property is located in a beautiful setting in the foothills of the MacGillycuddy Reeks.

The last farm on the climb to Carrauntoohill was sold recently after being withdrawn from auction.

The 21ac holding, with an old cottage and a 1/16th share of 999ac of commonage at Meallis, Beaufort, Co Kerry made €280,000 under the hammer of Tom Spillane.

For those who have climbed or climb Carrauntoohill, the climb starts at Cronin’s yard and the farm that sold recently is just inside Cronin’s yard.

In a beautiful setting in the foothills of the MacGillycuddy Reeks, the holding is centred around a lovely traditional cottage in need of full refurbishment.

The land is made up of 21ac of grazing ground and the sale includes a 1/16th share in 99ac of commonage along with 29.84 entitlements.

Expand Close The c. 21 Acres holding is described as 'majestic, by auctioneer Tom Spillane'. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The c. 21 Acres holding is described as 'majestic, by auctioneer Tom Spillane'.

​

Bidders

At auction there was keen interest in the holding and matters opened up when Tom Spillane accepted a bid of €200,000.

Three bidders showed cause and in three bids drove the price to €250,000 when the auctioneer called a recess to consult with the vendors.

On return, two further bids brought the price on offer to €270,000 and the property was withdrawn at that point.

Negotiations continued with the highest bidder and a price of €280,000 was agreed. A local farmer won the day, paying a price of €13,333/ac for the property.