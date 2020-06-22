Lough, stock and barrel in Mayo

This restored cottage on 16.6ac is guided at €100,000.

Idyllic: The property’s principal residence, Derrypark Lodge on the northern shore of Lough Mark, is set on 19.3ac with lake frontage

A 517ac holding with 425ac of mountain grazing, 60ac of pasture and six residential units on five individual sites on the shores of Lough Mask is sure to attract a broad range of customers.

The holding at Derrypark and Glenbeg near Tourmakeady in Co Mayo can be bought by private treaty as an entire portfolio or in six lots. Auctioneers Savills are guiding the entire at €1.6m, while the lots range from €50,000 to €590,000.

In an idyllic setting on either side of an inlet, the holding is 10km from Tourmakeady, 22km from Cong, 34km from Ballinrobe and 36km from Westport.

According to James Butler of Savills, the portfolio has a number of income-generating streams, including a working farm with entitlements.

The farm carries a breeding flock of about 500 hill ewes that are lambed outdoors and graze on the 425ac Glenbeg Hill. Rising to 372m, the land is fenced in four blocks and has roadside handling facilities. This portion is guided at €250,000.

There is also a successful holiday-letting business, and an angling centre with fishing on the lake from six boats.

Laid out in two principal blocks the property is made up of the Derrypark section to the north of the inlet and Glenbeg to the south.

The principal residence, Derrypark Lodge, is a fully refurbished two-storey, three bedroom house extending to 2,152 sq ft with a garage, set on 19.3ac with 429m of lake frontage.

A pair of semi-detached two-bed cottages, each extending to about 950 sq ft, is on a separate part of this site along with some farm buildings. Derrypark Lodge, the cottages and lands are guided at €590,000.

Grazing

Adjacent to this is an 18.2ac parcel of grazing and meadowing laid out in a series of small fields, guided at €50,000.

The Glenbeg section has a number of lots, all accessed off a minor road.

The properties include Glenbeg Cottage extending to 839 sq ft with three bedrooms and set on 14.5ac of grazing land.

The cottage is thought to have been built in the 1920s and was fully renovated by the current owners. This is guided at €285,000.

Also on the Glenbeg site is Red Island House, a 2,152 sq ft single-storey house built in 1978 and set on 5.7ac. The accommodation includes three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining area, a study and a sun lounge. This lakeside lot comes with a guide of €275,000.

The last residence is on 16.6ac and known as Martin Tom's cottage. It is guided at €100,000

A 17.3ac block of farmland lies a short distance to the east of the principal landholding at Glenbeg. Divided by a minor road, it has extensive lake frontage on two sides and comes with a guide of €50,000.

