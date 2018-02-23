Farm Ireland
Looking for splendid isolation on the Wild Atlantic Way?

The former schoolhouse at Glanurla in Co Mayo has fine views of the Atlantic
Jim O'Brien

The schoolhouse at Glanurla, Ballycastle in Co Mayo was built in 1914 looking out on the Atlantic. Renovated into a comfortable home, it is now on the market with a guide price of €130,000.

Located five minutes from Ballycastle, the house is close to a number of beaches and Belmullet golf course.

Nearby are the Céide Fields, a Neolithic farming system discovered by local schoolteacher Patrick Caulfield in the 1940s and excavated four decades later by his son and archaeologist ­Professor Seamus Caulfield. A visitor centre on the site gives an overview of how our farming ancestors eked out a living on these shores more than five millennia ago.

The accommodation includes a large open-plan space on the ground floor encompassing a kitchen area, dining area and a living room with an open staircase to a second floor.

There is also a conservatory, a guest WC and a front porch.

Upstairs is a single ensuite bedroom with gable-end windows.

The property is close to a number of beaches and Belmullet golf course
Outside, the old turf shed is converted to a chalet with two bedrooms and a shower room. Karl Fox of Fox and Gallagher describes this as a spectacular property in a spectacular setting.

