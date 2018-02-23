Looking for splendid isolation on the Wild Atlantic Way?

Located five minutes from Ballycastle, the house is close to a number of beaches and Belmullet golf course.

Nearby are the Céide Fields, a Neolithic farming system discovered by local schoolteacher Patrick Caulfield in the 1940s and excavated four decades later by his son and archaeologist ­Professor Seamus Caulfield. A visitor centre on the site gives an overview of how our farming ancestors eked out a living on these shores more than five millennia ago.

The accommodation includes a large open-plan space on the ground floor encompassing a kitchen area, dining area and a living room with an open staircase to a second floor.