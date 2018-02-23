Looking for splendid isolation on the Wild Atlantic Way?
The schoolhouse at Glanurla, Ballycastle in Co Mayo was built in 1914 looking out on the Atlantic. Renovated into a comfortable home, it is now on the market with a guide price of €130,000.
Located five minutes from Ballycastle, the house is close to a number of beaches and Belmullet golf course.
Nearby are the Céide Fields, a Neolithic farming system discovered by local schoolteacher Patrick Caulfield in the 1940s and excavated four decades later by his son and archaeologist Professor Seamus Caulfield. A visitor centre on the site gives an overview of how our farming ancestors eked out a living on these shores more than five millennia ago.
The accommodation includes a large open-plan space on the ground floor encompassing a kitchen area, dining area and a living room with an open staircase to a second floor.
There is also a conservatory, a guest WC and a front porch.
Upstairs is a single ensuite bedroom with gable-end windows.
Outside, the old turf shed is converted to a chalet with two bedrooms and a shower room. Karl Fox of Fox and Gallagher describes this as a spectacular property in a spectacular setting.