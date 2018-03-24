Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 24 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Long-term leases key driver of land mobility service

35,000 acres of leased land has been handled by the service

Over the past year the Macra na Feirme and FBD Trust Land Mobility Service has enjoyed considerable growth, supporting over 100 new Collaborative Farming Arrangements meaning that this initiative has now been involved in over 400 arrangements covering a staggering 35,000 acres since its inception in 2014.

Collaborative farming arrangements include share farming, partnerships, long-term leases and farm to farm arrangements such as contract rearing.

They are between two or more persons with the goal of being beneficial for all involved as well as helping deliver access to land.

The key innovative element of the Land Mobility Service has been its role as an expert independent facilitator in brokering such arrangements coupled with finding potential suitable collaborators.

Long-term leasing is the most popular arrangement in the Land Mobility Service, however share farming and partnership style arrangements have grown in popularity in the past year.

The service has found that many land owners like shared arrangements because it allows them to remain involved on the farm and retain their farmer status, while for young farmers it reduces the level of finance they may require to get their business up and running.

According to Austin Finn Programme Manager for the Land Mobility Service, the reason why this initiative works for people is because it keeps the people involved at the heart of any arrangement.

He works with people to develop an arrangement that is fair, sustainable and an agreement that suits all parties. Speaking about the growth of the initiative he said, "I can categorically say that we have been able to find an opportunity for any young person with the skills, flexibility and desire to make it happen, there are many great success stories out there for both land owners and young farmers. This is a unique time that is providing opportunities for young people."

Also Read

The Land Mobility Service has worked closely with its aligned Dairy Co-ops, Dairygold, Aurivo and Glanbia and has been involved in many arrangements in their catchment area.

The service will continue to align with more industry partners as it moves to a full nationwide platform with continued support from the FBD Trust, the farm organisations and the Department of Agriculture.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The 22ac residential farm near Cashel includes shedding for 120 cattle

Premier league: Tipperary continues form in land sales' league

Big Cork holding with dairy potential sells privately prior to auction
The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork
Tullyallen, Co Louth

See the 75ac farm that's being guided at €40,000/ac

Bidding battle sees Kerry farm go for €16,000/ac

Gallery: See the 190 acre Laois farm let on a 10-year lease
Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border

Off the beaten track elegance in Co Offaly - Georgian residence on 62ac guided at...


Top Stories

Paddy Byrne, Paddy Farrell, Michael Kehoe are 'graduates' of the Carlow sugar factory. Photo Roger Jones

Living legacy - how the Carlow sugar factory inspired entrepreneurs
Sheep keeping an eye out for the Beast from the East. Pic Steve Humphreys

The 'Beast from the East' was public relations gold for agri and food sectors
Pictured are Wexford COCO Cathaoirleach John Hearty, John O’Toole, CEO BIM, entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President IT Carlow, Tom Enright, Chief Executive Wexford LEO, Minister of State Michael Darcy at the launch of the BUCANIER project in Ireland.

€2.9m fund for small agri-food businesses in Ireland and Wales
It's the first case of Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Northern Ireland this year.

Another case of Avian Influenza confirmed in Ireland

Banks abandon small business and farmers to vulture funds
Kevin Treanor, Clontybunnia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan with the Reserve Junior Champion, Clontown Loni which sold for €5,000.

Buyers from the north and across the water snapped up champions at first Limousin...
A walker strolls along a frozen boreen near Kippure, Co Wicklow. Picture Frank Mc Grath

Where's Spring then? Frost and heavy rainfall on the cards as clocks go...