Long-term leases key driver of land mobility service

Over the past year the Macra na Feirme and FBD Trust Land Mobility Service has enjoyed considerable growth, supporting over 100 new Collaborative Farming Arrangements meaning that this initiative has now been involved in over 400 arrangements covering a staggering 35,000 acres since its inception in 2014.

Collaborative farming arrangements include share farming, partnerships, long-term leases and farm to farm arrangements such as contract rearing.

They are between two or more persons with the goal of being beneficial for all involved as well as helping deliver access to land. The key innovative element of the Land Mobility Service has been its role as an expert independent facilitator in brokering such arrangements coupled with finding potential suitable collaborators.

Long-term leasing is the most popular arrangement in the Land Mobility Service, however share farming and partnership style arrangements have grown in popularity in the past year. The service has found that many land owners like shared arrangements because it allows them to remain involved on the farm and retain their farmer status, while for young farmers it reduces the level of finance they may require to get their business up and running.