Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Local farmers’ are still the main buyers of land, survey shows

Most vendors are aged over 50 while those between 40 and 60 account for 67pc of buyers.

Buoyant market: This 30ac tillage farm at Julianstown, Co Meath made €23,500/ac at auction Expand
This 75ac farm at Clonmorrill, Stonestown was sold for €11,000/ac Expand
This 28ac farm at Tinryland, Carlow made €560,000 or €20,000/ac Expand

Close

Buoyant market: This 30ac tillage farm at Julianstown, Co Meath made €23,500/ac at auction

Buoyant market: This 30ac tillage farm at Julianstown, Co Meath made €23,500/ac at auction

This 75ac farm at Clonmorrill, Stonestown was sold for €11,000/ac

This 75ac farm at Clonmorrill, Stonestown was sold for €11,000/ac

This 28ac farm at Tinryland, Carlow made €560,000 or €20,000/ac

This 28ac farm at Tinryland, Carlow made €560,000 or €20,000/ac

/

Buoyant market: This 30ac tillage farm at Julianstown, Co Meath made €23,500/ac at auction

Jim O'Brien

Farmers continue to be the big buyers of land according to the most recent REA land survey.

While much has been written and said about the return of the businessperson to the land market, ‘local farmers’ make up almost 59pc of those buying agricultural ground.

Most Watched

Privacy