‘Local farmers’ are still the main buyers of land, survey shows

Farmers continue to be the big buyers of land according to the most recent REA land survey.

While much has been written and said about the return of the businessperson to the land market, ‘local farmers’ make up almost 59pc of those buying agricultural ground.

When farmers from outside the area along with small holders or small organic farmers are included in the REA figures, the percentage of farmer buyers rises to almost 66pc.

Even so, active local business interest in land purchase is strengthening and the next largest cohort of buyers at 13pc consists of non-farming locals, with buy-to-let purchasers account for 6.7pc.

Purchasers aged between 40 and 50 are the largest cohort of buyers, making up of 43pc, while those between 50 and 60 make up 24pc. Buyers aged 30-40 make up 20pc.

This 75ac farm at Clonmorrill, Stonestown was sold for €11,000/ac

This 75ac farm at Clonmorrill, Stonestown was sold for €11,000/ac

Probate accounts for 27pc of land sales, with 21pc of those selling land doing so to fund retirement. A figure of 12pc of those selling are downsizing, 9pc are releasing funds for other enterprises, 6.7pc are moving out of farming and 6.7pc is made up of siblings divesting ownership.

Of those selling land 70pc are over 50.

Private treaty remains the main method of sale, accounting for 52pc of sales. Almost 31pc of sales were in-person auctions, while 14pc were online auctions. 2.7pc of REA sales were hybrid.

John Stokes of REA Stokes and Quirke Clonmel said 2022 was a great year for land prices.

“Anything we brought to market did exceptionally well, there is great confidence in the ag sector,” he said. “Dairy farmers were buying in a big way and it’s great to see full-time farmers back buying land for full-time farming.”

Roger McCarrick of Tubbercurry says the market in the west is quite different from the rest of the country as they don’t have the engine of the dairy sector driving it.

He says much of the marginal land is being bought for forestry, but new customers are emerging buying mature forestry.

“These are people in for the long haul in forestry,” he said. “They take the long-term view.

“As distinct from those who bought for the 20-year premiums, these are looking at their investment and commitment to forestry in terms of 50 or 100 years.”

This 28ac farm at Tinryland, Carlow made €560,000 or €20,000/ac

This 28ac farm at Tinryland, Carlow made €560,000 or €20,000/ac

Typically, these customers buy “a few hundred acres” that they will clear-fell and replant.

James Lee of John Lee Newport in Co Tipperary reported a great hunger for land in 2022 with all expectations in terms of price being exceeded.

“A parcel of ground I brought to the market recently was guided at €200,000 and it made €275,000.

“That is typical of the trend,” he said