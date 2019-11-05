Local farmer digs deep for Wexford 104ac holding

The holding, located 3km from Ferns and 10km from Enniscorthy, is made up of 104ac in tillage and grass laid out in a total of 19 fields. Described by Frank McGuinness of Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella as the best of ground, the place has plenty of road frontage on to a local road.

The two-storey thatched house was built in 1840. Extending to 1,200 sq ft, the place is in perfectly habitable condition, with accommodation that includes three bedrooms upstairs, while downstairs, there is an entrance hall, a kitchen, a pantry, a parlour, a living room and a bathroom.

The yard has a range of traditional byres and storage sheds along with a four column shed with lean-tos.

The house and outbuildings have plenty of scope for an agri-tourism enterprise

At auction, the place was first offered in lots where the house and outbuildings on 57.6ac was bid to €400,000. A 40.65ac parcel with good frontage was bid to €300,000, while a 5.86ac plot with generous road frontage was bid to €70,000.

With €770,000 on board, Mr McGuinness put the entire to the floor and the sale took off at this point, with two bidders taking to the field when it opened at €780,000.

The price rose in substantial tranches to €1.2m. At this point, the place was put on the market, but the bids kept coming until it sold at €1.55m to a neighbouring tillage farmer.

Indo Farming