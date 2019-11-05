Local farmer digs deep for Wexford 104ac holding

Big potential: The farm, located 3km from Ferns, will go under the hammer in lots
Big potential: The farm, located 3km from Ferns, will go under the hammer in lots
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 104ac residential tillage and grass farm with a two-storey listed thatched farmhouse at Coolatore, Ferns, Co Wexford, sold as an entire at auction last week, making €1.55m or almost €15,000/ac.

The holding, located 3km from Ferns and 10km from Enniscorthy, is made up of 104ac in tillage and grass laid out in a total of 19 fields. Described by Frank McGuinness of Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella as the best of ground, the place has plenty of road frontage on to a local road.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The two-storey thatched house was built in 1840. Extending to 1,200 sq ft, the place is in perfectly habitable condition, with accommodation that includes three bedrooms upstairs, while downstairs, there is an entrance hall, a kitchen, a pantry, a parlour, a living room and a bathroom.

The yard has a range of traditional byres and storage sheds along with a four column shed with lean-tos.

The house and outbuildings have plenty of scope for an agri-tourism enterprise
The house and outbuildings have plenty of scope for an agri-tourism enterprise

At auction, the place was first offered in lots where the house and outbuildings on 57.6ac was bid to €400,000. A 40.65ac parcel with good frontage was bid to €300,000, while a 5.86ac plot with generous road frontage was bid to €70,000.

With €770,000 on board, Mr McGuinness put the entire to the floor and the sale took off at this point, with two bidders taking to the field when it opened at €780,000.

The price rose in substantial tranches to €1.2m. At this point, the place was put on the market, but the bids kept coming until it sold at €1.55m to a neighbouring tillage farmer.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

stock picture

Over 37,000 agriculture land sales in Ireland in 2018, with highest...
Residenrtial farm for sale Murroe, Co Limerick

A farm, home and business rolled into one for €520,000

Pictures: Billionaire Comer buys €7m Meath stud farm
Self-contained: The land and residence is all in one block and located in Mooncoin, close to the Kilkenny, Waterford and Tipperary borders and 18km from Waterford City

160ac Kilkenny farm on the market for €2m
Big potential: The farm, located 3km from Ferns, will go under the hammer in lots

Prime southeast tillage ground going for auction with €10,000/ac guide...
stock picture

'Punitive' stamp duty hike already hitting land sales
This 166ac residential holding located at Ballyagran near Kilmallock, Co Limerick is on the market with a €1.25m price tag

Big potential in Limerick's dairy heartland


Top Stories

Michael Creed

Huge east/west divide emerges in beef support fund payouts
File photo

Margaret Donnelly: Finding the right way to divide the farming budget may prove...
The arbitration stated that both sides must now negotiate further

'No change needed to 2015 milk price' - Kerry
Suckler cows

Teagasc pulls plug on BETTER programme
Stock image

BEEP farmers told to weigh stock by Friday or lose €5m
Tim Cullinan

IFA campaign gets personal as Cullinan slams 'weak' Woods
(stock photo)

GLAS payments to issue this week