Limerick stud withdrawn from auction at €6.1m

The 286ac Kilfrush Stud at Knocklong, Co Limerick, was withdrawn from auction last week after being bid to €6.1m.

The 286ac Kilfrush Stud at Knocklong, Co Limerick, was withdrawn from auction last week after being bid to €6.1m.

The estate, located between Hospital and Knocklong, includes an extensive Georgian residence with a guest wing that consists of nine bedrooms and a series of bathrooms, sitting rooms, lounges, bar area, games room, gym, and palatial reception areas.

The guest accommodation was extended significantly in 1971 when US President Richard Nixon stayed there.

Other accommodation includes two three-bedroom houses built in the 1980s, a four-bedroom gate lodge and a manager's house.

Out of doors is a comprehensive suite of equestrian facilities laid out over a number of yards, including up to 60 boxes, foal and mare facilities, graded paddocks and veterinary facilities, all designed to support the renowned breeding operation undertaken at the farm.

The land is all in one block except for a 65ac parcel with an isolation yard located across the road. The whole estate is serviced by an internal roadway system, and all paddocks are sheltered and watered and well cared for. The auction in Adare, Co Limerick, was well attended and included a range of potential customers and spectators.

Auctioneer Paddy Jordan opened proceedings when he accepted a bid of €4m, and with two bidders doing most of the running, the price on offer rose in bids of €100,000 until it reached €6.1m, when Andrew Nolan of Goff's Country, acting for a client, led the small field.

Mr Jordan called a recess and on return, he sought to continue bidding, advising the room that in the event of a withdrawal, he will only deal with the highest bidder.

No more bids were forthcoming and negotiations with the highest bidder ensued.

Indo Farming