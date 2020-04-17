Limerick residential holding guided at €8,000 per acre

Work in progress: The farm was for sale as a 106ac holding a number of years ago - a 51ac non-residential portion was since disposed of and the land yard and house are now on the market as a separate entity. The house had been partially refurbished

Green for go: The 55ac grazing holding at Old Pallas is laid out in large divisions and will appeal to a broad spectrum of buyers

A 55ac residential farm at Old Pallas in East Limerick is on the private treaty market and is being guided at €8,000/ac by auctioneer Matthew Ryan.

Old Pallas is located south of Pallasgreen and off the N24 Limerick to Tipperary road.

The farm was for sale as a 106ac holding a number of years ago however, a 51ac non-residential portion was since disposed of and the land yard and house are now on the market as a separate entity

The house is a two-bedroom cottage with an attic room in need of attention and refurbishment, although it has PVC windows, doors soffit and fascia.

The front courtyard is home to a double garage or store set at right angles to the rear of the house, while a long stone shed with a relatively freshly cladded roof faces the dwelling.

A galvanised gate opens to the back courtyard and here is found the old milking parlour with six traditional cow stalls and next to this is a machinery shed. The yard also contains the most substantial building, a three-column round roofed shed with a lean-to and also an old dairy.

Other facilities include a large concrete apron and cattle handing facilities and a separate entrance to the yard.

The 55ac of land, covered by a fine sward of grass, has good frontage on to the public road, and rises to a substantial height.

Auctioneer Matthew Ryan says it has been let for many years and the tenants renting have looked after it very well.

Progressive farms

The divisions are large and divided by electric fencing that also runs around the boundary. On the higher ground, the divisions are created by furze.

The property would make a lovely holding for a part-time farmer or an ideal addition to an existing holding. The area has plenty of active and progressive farms.

