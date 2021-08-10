Limerick land on Shannon Estuary sure to cause a stir

There are some dated sheds but good cattle handling facilities.

The farm is serviced by an internal roadway

The 33ac farm at Ballysteen overlooks and has frontage on to the Shannon Estuary

The land at Ballysteen rolls down to the Estuary

As land prices soar throughout the country, prices in Limerick haven’t really been tested in the current market.

The sale of a lovely farm on the shores of the Shannon Estuary should give an indication as to where prices stand. Located at Ballinvoher, Ballysteen between Limerick city and Askeaton, a 33ac farm with a beach on the Shannon Estuary and road frontage on to a local road is sure to create a stir.

The private treaty sale of the riverside holding is guided at between €400,000 and €500,000 or around €14,000/ac.

Ballysteen is located off the N69 26km from Limerick and 6km from Askeaton.

Tom Crosse of GVM describes this as an outstanding roadside holding of exceptional land. Traditionally Ballysteen was renowned for its vegetable growers, and to this day spuds from the locality are highly prized.

I should know this part of the country better, having been born and reared in the next parish, but in my youth I rarely saw Ballysteen in daylight.

I remember passing through the place in the dark of night on a bus travelling to and from the Olympic Ballroom in Newcastlewest. Little did I think I would earn a few bob writing about that lovely place in decades to come.

The farm at Ballinvoher is laid out in seven fields that are well watered and fenced and in a high state of fertility. With excellent views over the estuary, the land slopes gently to the shore, where it has its own private beach.

A derelict two-storey residence at the centre of the land is reached from the road by a driveway that services many of the fields.

The presence of the house should be of assistance if planning is required for a new residence; or it could be refurbished.

Farm buildings include a two-column hay barn and lean-to together with a holding pen and cattle crush.

Mr Crosse describes the property as “a special place with top-quality land and residential potential in a magnificent setting”.