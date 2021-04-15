Limerick dairy farm, with €16,000 SFP, on the market for €1.1m

With summer beckoning and a gradual easing of Covid restrictions anticipated, more farms are coming on the market as vendors are willing to let their properties go forward for sale.

The spell of fine weather and recent strong prices have also encouraged agents and landowners to display their wares confident that there will be a good response from the market.

Located at Ballycarrane, about 5km west of Patrickswell and 5km east of Adare, the land lies on both sides of main Limerick to Tralee road.

The dream location for farms these days is dairy country. Milk producers continue to be the primary buyers of farmland and it is to be expected that a 95ac, non-residential dairy farm just off the motorway between Patrickswell and Adare in the heart of Limerick’s cow country will draw more than passing interest.

The well-equipped holding can be bought in lots or as an entire with a guide price of almost €12,000/ac.

The holding comes with substantial farming facilities

Described by Tom Crosse of GVM as an outstanding roadside farm, it is being sold by brothers Michael and Edward Hayes who are retiring from farming. A single farm payment of approximately €16,000 p/a is included in the sale

Laid out in five easily managed divisions, it is well-watered and fenced with a combination of electric fencing for paddocking and traditional hedgerow.

The farm has extensive road frontage on to the old Limerick to Adare road and some frontage on to the N21. It also bounds and in parts bisected by the old Limerick to Tralee railway line.

Along with a concrete yard there is also a range of ancillary loose sheds useful for a variety of purposes.

Farming facilities

The substantial farming facilities include a modern, 8-unit Dairymaster milking parlour with a capacity for two additional units and a bulk tank fitted in 1998.

Other facilities include a four-column, A-roofed cubicle shed between two silage pits with capacity for 64 animals, a slurry pit, a calf shed, a calving pen, an additional lean-to for 32 animals and a three-column hay barn with lean-to at either side.

The dairy facilities include an 8-unit Dairymaster milking parlour with capacity for two additional units

Whatsapp The dairy facilities include an 8-unit Dairymaster milking parlour with capacity for two additional units

The holding is accessed by a tree-lined driveway leading to the yard and branching off to the house. This is not currently included in the sale, but it may yet be part of the package or could be sold as a separate lot.

The property can be sold as an entire or two lots

The property can be sold as an entire or two lots

Mt Crosses says the holding is renowned as top class, free draining grazing land ideal for dairying, beef or equestrian use. “It may also suit investors, businesspeople or hobby farmers, being located just 15 minutes’ drive from Limerick City. It is really is one of the finest farms to have come to the market in the Limerick area for some time."

The property can be sold as an entire or two lots with the first lot comprised of 85ac and the yard at northern side of the N21. The 10ac at the southern side makes up the second lot.