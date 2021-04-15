Farming

Limerick dairy farm, with €16,000 SFP, on the market for €1.1m

 A well-equipped 95ac farm between Adare and Patrickswell comes with a €16,000 per annum Single Farm Payment

Located at Ballycarrane, about 5km west of Patrickswell and 5km east of Adare, the land lies on both sides of main Limerick to Tralee road. Expand
The farm, located between Patrickswell and Adare, lies on both sides of the N21 Limerick to Tralee road Expand
The holding comes with substantial farming facilities Expand
The dairy facilities include an 8-unit Dairymaster milking parlour with capacity for two additional units Expand
Along with a concrete yard there is also a range of ancillary loose sheds useful for a variety of purposes. Expand
The property can be sold as an entire or two lots Expand

Located at Ballycarrane, about 5km west of Patrickswell and 5km east of Adare, the land lies on both sides of main Limerick to Tralee road.

Jim O'Brien

With summer beckoning and a gradual easing of Covid restrictions anticipated, more farms are coming on the market as vendors are willing to let their properties go forward for sale. 

The spell of fine weather and recent strong prices have also encouraged agents and landowners to display their wares confident that there will be a good response from the market.

