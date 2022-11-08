Letting prices for farmland soar to €400-€500/ac

Figures of €400 to €500/ac are being quoted as the anticipated cost of letting land in the coming round of lettings. Prices like this are already being paid and are likely to become established once the letting season gets going in the next few months. However, the shortage of letting land and the high prices may not be a feature of the land market west of the Shannon.

Across most of the intensive farm regions of the country, a scarcity of land for lease is expected, given the pressure on dairy farmers to extend their acreage in order to comply with the nitrate requirements and stocking levels.

Expand Close This 60ac farm at Derreen, Scartaglen is available for five-year lease and is well fenced and gated. / Facebook

Fermoy auctioneer Michael Barry expects very strong prices in the region of €400/ac. “Just as €15,000/ac is the new €10,000/ac in land sales, €400/ac is the new €300/ac in the letting market. There is a very limited amount of land coming up. I have a very good dual-purpose farm of 67ac coming for letting and I expect to get €400 /ac for it,” he said.

Michael also believes letting prices are having an impact on land sale prices. “People are buying farms to lease. If you have 100ac to let at €400 /ac, that gives you a tax-free income of €40,000 per annum, that’s a lot more attractive than putting money in the bank.”

Expand Close The sheds at Derreen include a three-column, enclosed, slatted shed with mats. / Facebook

In Kilkenny, Joe Coogan of Castlecomer says dairy farmers are driving the cost of letting land as they seek extra ground for nitrate compliance.

Neighbouring auctioneer Pat Gannon agrees. “Letting is going to be very dear, between nitrates and stocking rates dairy farmers will need more land just to stand still, €400 to €500/ac will be common,” he said, “anything that comes on the market will be snapped up, even bits far away from the main farm.”

Expand Close The 60ac of land at Derreen includes 50ac of very good ground and 10ac of poorer quality. / Facebook

West of the Shannon, Colm Farrell of Gort is not expecting any such surge in prices for letting land in non-dairy country. “The environmental priorities in the new CAP are having an impact with reductions in suckler numbers already under way and there are indications that schemes like the Hen Harrier will not offer the rewards they once did,” he said. “There isn’t the incentive for young farmers to lease farms. There won’t be the same call on land here in the west as in the dairy areas.”

In Tipperary, Matthew Ryan believes the emerging cost of renting land is bad news for the tillage and beef farmers. “Although both sectors had a good year, the margins have become tighter and tighter with the increases in fertiliser and feed costs. The rise in the cost of rented land is another one and they won’t be able to compete with the dairy operators,” he said

Although the letting market is not expected to get into full swing until the new year, prices quoted for renting land already on the market give an indication of what lies ahead

Joe Coogan is bringing two letting farms to auction in early December. A 75ac holding at Muckalee and Ballyfoyle, 8km from Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny, is being offered on a five-year lease basis. The holding is entirely in grass with accommodation for 100 cattle in a yard can be rented as part of the deal.

Expand Close The 170ac farm for rent at Ballinahinch near Birdhill in Co Tipperary includes the best of grazing ground. / Facebook

It will be offered in three lots of 23ac, 20ac and c30ac. Mr Coogan expects to achieve a rental price between €400 and €450/ac for the place. The auction takes place at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer at 3pm on Friday, December 9.

Across the border in Co Laois, Mr Coogan is letting a 50ac grass farm at Ballymaddock, Abbeyleix. The roadside holding, located just over 1km from the town, is well fenced and served by a high-quality internal roadway. This goes to auction at Ballycomey House on Friday, December 2 at 3pm with a guide of €400 and €450/ac.

Expand Close A 50ac farm at Ballymaddock, Abbeyleix in Co Laois is guided at €400 and €450/ac. / Facebook

Raymond Fee is handling the letting of a 170ac livestock farm with extensive sheds at Ballinahinch near Birdhill in Co Tipperary. Negotiations are on-going and a price in the region of €400/ac is expected. Closer to his homebase, Mr Fee has a large block of letting land coming for rent near Dundalk. Suitable for whole crop and grass he will be looking at €350 to €400/ac for it.

In Derreen, Scartaglen, Co Kerry auctioneer Brendan Mannix is handling the letting of a 60ac farm, with or without entitlements. The rental guide, on the basis of a five-year lease with the option for longer, is €15,000 per annum or €250/ac.

The land is well-fenced and watered and in one block, of which about 50ac is of very good quality with 10ac of lesser quality ground.The buildings include a three-column enclosed slatted shed with mats, cattle handling facilities, a dry-floor shed and 50,000 gallons of slurry storage.