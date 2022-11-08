Farming

Letting prices for farmland soar to €400-€500/ac

Dairy farmers in search of land to circumvent nitrate restrictions and stocking rates drive prices

This 60ac farm at Derreen, Scartaglen is available for five-year lease and is well fenced and gated. Expand
The sheds at Derreen include a three-column, enclosed, slatted shed with mats. Expand
The 60ac of land at Derreen includes 50ac of very good ground and 10ac of poorer quality. Expand
The 170ac farm for rent at Ballinahinch near Birdhill in Co Tipperary includes the best of grazing ground. Expand
A 50ac farm at Ballymaddock, Abbeyleix in Co Laois is guided at €400 and €450/ac. Expand

Jim O'Brien

Figures of €400 to €500/ac are being quoted as the anticipated cost of letting land in the coming round of lettings. Prices like this are already being paid and are likely to become established once the letting season gets going in the next few months. However, the shortage of letting land and the high prices may not be a feature of the land market west of the Shannon.

Across most of the intensive farm regions of the country, a scarcity of land for lease is expected, given the pressure on dairy farmers to extend their acreage in order to comply with the nitrate requirements and stocking levels.

