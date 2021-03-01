Farming

Letting market ‘a total scramble’ as farmers from all sectors vie for land

In excess of €200/ac per annum is being paid for leases in the midlands and north Leinster

A 55ac parcel of land at Archerstown, Delvin is suitable for cattle only, and has good handling facilities and a water supply Expand

Jim O'Brien

“The land rental scene is a total scramble at the moment,” says auctioneer Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh Auctioneers in Mullingar. “Farmers from all sectors – tillage, beef, sheep and dairy – are looking for land.”

The prospective tenants include farmers of all kinds, from new entrants to established farmers worried about nitrates.

Mr Murtagh is getting in excess of €200/ac for grazing ground and expects the price to rise as the supply of land tightens.

