Letting market ‘a total scramble’ as farmers from all sectors vie for land

“The land rental scene is a total scramble at the moment,” says auctioneer Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh Auctioneers in Mullingar. “Farmers from all sectors – tillage, beef, sheep and dairy – are looking for land.”

The prospective tenants include farmers of all kinds, from new entrants to established farmers worried about nitrates.

Mr Murtagh is getting in excess of €200/ac for grazing ground and expects the price to rise as the supply of land tightens.

His current portfolio includes a wide range of farms for rent, and all come without entitlements.

Among them is a 114ac property at Clondriss, 10km from Mullingar and just off the N52.

“The place has a good-sized yard and cattle handling facilities and is for lease on a 5-year basis for cattle only and I expect to get over €200/ac.” said Mr Murtagh.

At Glenidan, Collinstown, Co Westmeath, he is letting a 20ac parcel of sheep grazing with a rental price in excess of €200/ac. All in one block, it has no facilities and maps are available. It is to be let on a short-term lease until December 1, 2021.

A parcel of 37ac located between Kinnegad and Edenderry is available for cattle only on a five-year basis and guided at more than €200/ac. It comes without facilities, and has maps available. It would make a fine out-farm and could also be used for meadowing and silage.

A 55ac parcel of grazing at Archerstown, Delvin on the Westmeath/Meath border is in two large divisions and available on a five-year lease at over €200/ac. Suitable for cattle only, it has good handling facilities, a water supply and maps are available.

At Piercetown, Rochfortbridge, Mr Murtagh is leasing 50ac of ground with no facilities. He describes it as a well-sheltered farm on a good vein of land suitable for all seasons and available on a five-year lease for cattle only. Maps are available and the lease is guided in excess of €200/ac.

This 50ac of grazing land near Rochfortbridge is available on a five-year lease for cattle only

This 50ac of grazing land near Rochfortbridge is available on a five-year lease for cattle only

“I could do with a lot more leasing land,” said Mr Murtagh, “particularly in the Kildare/Meath/ north Dublin areas and I’m looking for farms of between 50ac and 300ac, I have customers for them.”

Looking ahead to this year’s land sales, he expects prices to hold steady. “Everyone has been talking about the dairy buyers over the last few years, but we sold very little land to dairy farmers in 2017, ’18, ‘19 and 2020. However, I’m seeing signs of a change this year and expect more demand in this area from the dairy sector.”