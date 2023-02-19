Farming

Letting land continues to cross the €500/ac mark across the country

Farms in Monaghan and Westmeath with or without entitlements

The 77ac Monaghan farm is suitable for tillage and grass and has just grown a crop of maize Expand
The farm at Bunbrosna, Co Westmeath is a good grass holding Expand
The yard at the Westmeath farm has good cattle handling facilities and a feed bin Expand
The c34ac farm at Rootagh near Newport in Tipperary is under offer at €250,000 Expand

Jim O'Brien

Record prices continue to be paid for leasing land across the country. A 32ac grass farm equally suitable for tillage at Bridacrinn, Dundalk, Co Louth made €565/ac per annum after a private treaty process overseen by Dundalk auctioneer Raymond Fee.

While these prices make the headlines, prices between €300/ac to €350/ac are more common. In that vein, Mr Fee is handling the letting of a c.77ac holding at Lurganearly and Tullyvanus, near Castleblayney in Co Monaghan. The five-year lease is on offer and a price of €320/ac per annum is being quoted.

