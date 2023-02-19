Letting land continues to cross the €500/ac mark across the country

Record prices continue to be paid for leasing land across the country. A 32ac grass farm equally suitable for tillage at Bridacrinn, Dundalk, Co Louth made €565/ac per annum after a private treaty process overseen by Dundalk auctioneer Raymond Fee.

While these prices make the headlines, prices between €300/ac to €350/ac are more common. In that vein, Mr Fee is handling the letting of a c.77ac holding at Lurganearly and Tullyvanus, near Castleblayney in Co Monaghan. The five-year lease is on offer and a price of €320/ac per annum is being quoted.

Located on the Castleblayney to Newtown Hamilton road, on the border with Armagh, the land is currently in a mix of tillage and grass with the tillage portion currently in stubbles, having recently given up a crop of maize.

The holding is laid out in a number of large fields and is in two portions of c20.36ac and 57ac and is described by auctioneer Raymond Fee of Fee and Associates as being in good health.

The farm is easily accessible with good frontage on to two roads while a yard is also available for loading and unloading purposes. Mr Fee expects lively interest in the leasing opportunity and says it is ideal for a new entrant or an established operator.

“Flexible lease terms are available and while everyone expects major interest from the dairy sector in properties like this, there is other interest coming from different sectors,” the auctioneer said. Entitlements are available and will be dealt with separately.

The farm at Bunbrosna, Co Westmeath is a good grass holding

​Westmeath letting land

Further south, the same agent is handling the lease of a 52ac farm at Grangegeeth, Bunbrosna, about 11km from Mullingar in Co Westmeath. This lease will be for five years and is guided at €350/ac per annum. While entitlements are available they will be dealt with separately.

The grassland farm is laid out in three large level divisions and suitable for grazing or crops. Cattle handling facilities include a large pen together with a meal bin with water is laid on. Mr Fee describes it as a superb dual purpose holding and ideal for farmers from across the sectors. While the transaction is currently being conducted by private treaty, it may go to auction.

The yard at the Westmeath farm has good cattle handling facilities and a feed bin

​Tipperary sale

While the letting season is dominating the land market, the sales market is beginning to wake from its slumbers. Near Newport Town in north Tipperary, auctioneer James Lee is selling a 33.85ac farm. The property is on the private treaty market and under offer at €250,000.

The c34ac farm at Rootagh near Newport in Tipperary is under offer at €250,000

Located 10km from Newport, the farm is divided into about 12 fields separated by traditional hedgerow. The land is more marginal in nature, close to forestry plantations and may have planting potential. It has a dated three-column round roofed shed with double lean-tos situated near the road where it has good road frontage on a straight stretch of local road. With the required planning it could have residential possibilities and, with some work, the land could be improved and made suitable for dry stock and turning the place into a nice hobby farm.