Yours for €4.5m – a 458ac Westmeath farm with ‘huge potential’ and accommodation for 500 cattle

Non-residential property is beside the Kepak plant in Kilbeggan 

Something for everyone: The 458ac farm at Kilbeggan is in forestry and pasture with tillage potential Expand
There is cattle accommodation for 500 animals Expand
The Rostulla farm includes a wide range of storage sheds. Expand
The land is mainly in pasture Expand
The 31ac residential farm at Tiernanane made almost €29,000/ac. Expand

Jim O'Brien

Rostulla farm at Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath is one of the largest agricultural holdings to come on the market in some time.

The 458ac non-residential property is beside the Kepak plant. The owners of the land originally established the meat factory on that site and it was subsequently sold to Kepak.

