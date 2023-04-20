Yours for €4.5m – a 458ac Westmeath farm with ‘huge potential’ and accommodation for 500 cattle

Rostulla farm at Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath is one of the largest agricultural holdings to come on the market in some time.

The 458ac non-residential property is beside the Kepak plant. The owners of the land originally established the meat factory on that site and it was subsequently sold to Kepak.

The farm, with accommodation for 500 cattle, has something for everyone, including 100ac of forestry along with tillage and pasture ground.

It will be sold at auction under the direction of Coonan’s of Maynooth with a guide price of €4.5m.

The Rostulla farm includes a wide range of storage sheds.

The property is 4km south of Kilbeggan, 2km from Junction 5 on the M6 and 8km north of Tullamore.

With good frontage to a local road, it also has frontage and access to the N52 between Kilbeggan and Tullamore.

The farm is all in one block divided by a secondary road and, according to Philip Byrne of Coonans it offers “huge potential as a commercial farm for any agricultural purpose”.

An extensive range of farm buildings beside the Kepak plant includes a ten-column double shed and an eight-column double-slatted house with a central feed passage as well as a four-column double shed suitable for machinery or fodder.

There is cattle accommodation for 500 animals

There is also a large shed for silage, a covered cattle crush and a sheep-dipping area.

The property is serviced by well water piped to all fields and is described by Mr Byrne as a prime farm that has been well farmed over the years. “It consists of good-quality free-draining lands with very little waste,” he said.

Rented in recent times, the lands are mainly in grass and laid out in large divisions surrounded by trees and mature hedgerow.

The land is mainly in pasture

The 100ac forestry plantation planted in 1999 is in two divisions, and is a mix of ash, oak and sitka spruce. There are no premiums to be paid, but the timber will bring a substantial return when it has fully matured.

The property will be sold as an entire or in lots — of 154.5ac, and 303ac including the sheds — at 3pm on Wednesday, May 17 at Johnstown House Hotel, Enfield, Co Meath.

31ac Cork holding makes €29,000/ac

Massive land prices are still being paid across the country. A 31ac residential farm in Tiernanane, Ballyroe, Bandon in Co Cork made €1.12m at a private auction last week.

According to auctioneer John Hodnett the price represents almost €29,000/ac if the house is valued at €225,000.

Situated about 1km from Barryroe Co-op, the farm of quality ground that is low lying and sheltered produced a tillage crop in 2022.

The two-storey, three-bedroom farmhouse is habitable but could do with much refurbishment.

Adjoining it is an older two-storey farmhouse, while a mix of buildings makes up the farmyard.

The 31ac residential farm at Tiernanane made almost €29,000/ac.

The farm was launched on the market in early March, and it concluded with a private auction involving four bidders, three solicitors and a local farmer.

At €920,000 the property was put on the market and the hammer fell at €1.12m in favour of a solicitor acting for a client.

Wicklow farm sells for double its guide price

Across the country, Quinn Property sold a 49ac farm with a derelict farmhouse and outbuildings at Toberpatrick, Tinahely in Co Wicklow for €630,000 or almost €13,000/ac.

The property had been guided between €6,000 and €7,000/ac and bidding opened at €250,000 before quickly moving past €400,000.

After reaching €440,000 David Quinn declared the property “on the market” Continued bidding drove the price past €500,000 and two bidders saw it out until the hammer fell at €630,000.

