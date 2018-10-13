Wicklow farm tops €1m mark after lots of bidding

In one of the larger farm sales of the year, Wexford auctioneer David Quinn recently sold a 178ac non-residential holding at Kilcashel, Avoca in Co Wicklow. In lots that sold during and after auction, the place reached its guide of between €1m and €1.2m.

The farm is located 2km from Avoca and 6km from Rathdrum and Aughrim.

A total of 85ac of the ground is tilled and sown with spring corn and maize, while 75ac is in grass, with 9ac in woodland and 10ac in scrubland that needs attention.

The grass and tillage portion is laid out in seven large divisions with traditional hedgerow. There is 300m frontage on to the Avoca to Aughrim road and access from a secondary road at the other side of the property. A concrete paved roadway runs right through the farm.

On auction day the farm was offered in lots and as an entire, but as the sale unfolded the bidding on the entire was no match for the lots and so the smaller portions prevailed.

The first to be offered was a 33.8ac parcel in tillage with a small grove of mature trees and 300m of road frontage on to the Avoca to Aughrim road.

The parcel went on the market at €250,000 and sold to a local farmer for €285,000.

The second lot, made up of 51.7ac mainly in tillage aside from 10ac of scrubland, was withdrawn from auction at €270,000.