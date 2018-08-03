Westmeath holding gets one bid

In Westmeath a 77ac farm at Corbally near Castlepollard was withdrawn from auction recently after receiving one bid of €400,000.

Located about 5km from the town of Castlepollard, the farm is laid out in eight fields of grazing ground with a large field at the end bounding a local lake, Lough Glore, renowned for its trout fishing.

The holding comes with farm buildings that include a two-column hay-barn with lean-to, a holding yard and a pump house.

There is a mobile home on the property which is now on the private treaty market.

Navan land parcel withdrawn

Navan auctioneer John V Farrelly of DNG Royal County sold a 21ac parcel of ground at Rathkenny near Navan last week for €225,000 or over €10,700/ac. A 2.5ac parcel with an old residence was withdrawn.

Located 14km north of Navan, not far from Wilkinstown, the farm is in two divisions with 450m of road frontage and is suitable for tillage or grazing.

The 21ac piece opened at €150,000 and with three local bidders in contention it went on the market at €200,000 and sold to a local farmer for €225,000.