Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 3 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Westmeath holding gets one bid

Corbally Farm is located on the outskirts of Castlepollard
Corbally Farm is located on the outskirts of Castlepollard
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

In Westmeath a 77ac farm at Corbally near Castlepollard was withdrawn from auction recently after receiving one bid of €400,000.

Located about 5km from the town of Castlepollard, the farm is laid out in eight fields of grazing ground with a large field at the end bounding a local lake, Lough Glore, renowned for its trout fishing.

The holding comes with farm buildings that include a two-column hay-barn with lean-to, a holding yard and a pump house.

There is a mobile home on the property which is now on the private treaty market.

Navan land parcel withdrawn

Navan auctioneer John V Farrelly of DNG Royal County sold a 21ac parcel of ground at Rathkenny near Navan last week for €225,000 or over €10,700/ac. A 2.5ac parcel with an old residence was withdrawn.

Located 14km north of Navan, not far from Wilkinstown, the farm is in two divisions with 450m of road frontage and is suitable for tillage or grazing.

The 21ac piece opened at €150,000 and with three local bidders in contention it went on the market at €200,000 and sold to a local farmer for €225,000.

Also Read

The 2.5ac parcel with the old residence was bid to €80,000 and withdrawn.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

'Creating a last minute panic is a safety risk': Contractors...
Environment Secretary Michael Gove speaking in the National Trust Theatre on the opening day of BBC Countryfile Live at Blenheim Palace near Woodstock, Oxfordshire. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Michael Gove “incredibly confident” of a Brexit deal and UK food supply
Stock Image

Farmers with highest payments are not the most productive - INHFA
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat in Sancourt, northern France, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Heatwave ravages European fields, sending wheat prices soaring
On average it cost €3,000 to €3,500 to build and kit your own well

Water quality major issue for dairy sector
The CEO of Amerenco Solar, John Mullins, has said the first of the company’s planned Cork solar farms could be operational by the end of next year

Scheme paves the way for Cork solar farms
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

EU confirms advance in farm payments as drought grips Europe