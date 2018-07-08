Farm Ireland
Waiting for the muse to descend in the Garden county

The 80ac farm near Baltinglass is guided at €10,000/ac
Jim O'Brien

My trip to the Garden County last week put me in mind of Shakespeare, the Bard of Stratford-on-Avon, when the second holding I visited was located in a place called Stratford-on-Slaney.

I’m sure many a local scribe lives in hope the muse might confuse her Stratfords and pour sweet inspiration into the local pens. Indeed, all of us scribblers pray that the same muse might land on our shoulder more frequently, by accident or design.

The 79.8ac residential farm at Stratford-on-Slaney is in three lots and guided at €10,000/ac. The first lot includes the house on c 37ac and is located on the edge of the village about 6km from Baltinglass and 26km south of Blessington.

This parcel is made up of good grazing ground in about four fields with frontage on to the River Slaney bounding the rear of the property.

The yard comprises a range of dated sheds that includes a three-column hayshed with lean-to, a machinery shed and a five-column round roof shed. Adjacent is a five-span slatted unit with a double tank and cattle collection yard.

The house is a traditional single story dwelling in need of refurbishment.

Located some distance from the main farm is a 19.5ac field with right-of-way access. This is a fine level field, all in grass and fenced with traditional hedgerow and would make a fine addition to any current holding.

The third lot is a 22ac parcel of ground in two 11ac fields with plenty of road frontage and located at Ballinacrow about 2km away from the main farm. The fields rise gently from the road and are under a fine sward of grass with plenty of shelter at the rear. Crops of hay and silage on all the land will be sold with it.

The farm comes for auction at the Tullow offices of

Dawson Auctioneers at 3pm on Wednesday, July 11.

Online Editors

