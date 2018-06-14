Farm Ireland
VIDEO: Stunning 140 acre beef farm hits the market with top class facilities for finishing cattle

With the exception of half an acre situated across the road from the entrance, the land is set out in one block that features six primary divisions. Image: Goffs Property
FarmIreland Team

A top class residential farm set on 140 acres of land has hit the market in Wexford.

Situated just over a mile from the village of Taghmon in Wexford the land is almost entirely set out in one block that features six primary divisions and is guided at €1.7m.

Indeed, one of the fields extends to 63 acres and this is subdivided into three paddocks. Another comprises c.28 acres, while there is a 16 acre field located adjacent to the yard.

The land is level, currently in grass and is extremely well fenced. All fields contain large troughs that are piped with water from a private well.

There is also a natural water course which runs along two boundaries.

Farmyard

The farmyard, which can be independently accessed from the road, features a range of slatted and loose-bedded housing.

These include an eight-bay cattle shed that contains two large loose-bedded divisions which are fronted by a covered slatted easy feed.

This shed is fully fitted with calving pens, an indoor cattle crush and a handling area, and can accommodate up to 150 cattle.

There is also a three-bay slatted shed, a machinery shed, a bull pen, seven stables and a three-bay round-roof shed with two adjoining lean-tos used to store hay and straw.

The yard also incorporates a large concrete area to store silage bales, a concrete dungstead with an adjoining effluent tank, extensive outdoor handling facilities and a large feed bin.

Surrounding the yard are three small stud-railed paddocks that would be ideal to graze young stock.

The Residence

Approached by a short, graveled driveway, the bungalow residence was built about 40 years ago and is well maintained throughout.

The accommodation comprises a living room, kitchen/dining area, utility, office, bathroom and four bedrooms (one en suite). Outside, there are mature, well stocked gardens.


Online Editors

