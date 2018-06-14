VIDEO: Stunning 140 acre beef farm hits the market with top class facilities for finishing cattle

A top class residential farm set on 140 acres of land has hit the market in Wexford.

A top class residential farm set on 140 acres of land has hit the market in Wexford.

Situated just over a mile from the village of Taghmon in Wexford the land is almost entirely set out in one block that features six primary divisions and is guided at €1.7m.

Indeed, one of the fields extends to 63 acres and this is subdivided into three paddocks. Another comprises c.28 acres, while there is a 16 acre field located adjacent to the yard. The land is level, currently in grass and is extremely well fenced. All fields contain large troughs that are piped with water from a private well.

There is also a natural water course which runs along two boundaries. Farmyard The farmyard, which can be independently accessed from the road, features a range of slatted and loose-bedded housing.