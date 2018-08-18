Farm Ireland
VIDEO: See inside this magnificent period home with superb farm facilities suitable

Cloneyhurke House was built approximately 250 years ago
Jim O'Brien

Cloneyhurke House on 56ac near Portarlington in Co Offaly is for sale by private treaty.

The Georgian house is fully restored and guided at €900,000.

Located 18km from Portlaoise, and 8km from Portarlington the 250-year-old residence and traditional courtyard are in top-class condition with all the classical Georgian features including tall windows, high ceilings, ornate plasterwork and detailed woodwork.

Entered through a magnificent archway, the Courtyard has been renovated to an exceptional standard. The stonework and craftsmanship is superb and has been maintained throughout the years.

The mature trees surrounding the house set the scene, with the residence sitting the heart of the lands.

The farmyard includes an American barn with eight loose boxes and various storage areas for fodder and machinery.

The entrance avenue winds through 56ac of good ground suitable for grass or tillage.

The sale is handled by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Hyland.

Online Editors

