Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 8 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Video: See inside this 246ac farm with horse walker, 7-bedroom house and €2.3m guide

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Rarely does a farm this quality and size come on the market, according to Quinn Property, who are offering a 246ac residential farm for sale outside Enniscorthy.

To be sold by public auction on March 20, the farm is 500m from Clonegal, a village in the southeast of County Carlow and close to both the Wicklow and Wexford borders.

Clonegal is a picturesque and historic village situated on the River Derry. The historic ‘Huntington Castle’, one of Carlow’s best known tourist attractions.

Carlow town lies 19km to the north while Dublin is 100km. According to auctioneer David Quinn the property is being guided at €9,000-10,00/acre with an overall guide of €2.3m-€2.5m

This holding, extending to c. 246 acres of excellent quality land with a large period farmhouse, extensive equestrian facilities and a large range of machinery and livestock sheds, offers a unique opportunity for any prospective  purchaser, according to the auctioneers. 

Situated in a fertile valley adjoining the River Derry with excellent views toward Mount Leinster and the Blackstairs Mountains, it has over 1km of road frontage.

The lands are divided by the public road with 160 acres surrounding the house and farmyard, C. 58 acres are situated directly across the public road , adjoining the River Derry and C. 24 acres including an old sandpit across a local road from the main holding.

According to the auctioneer the land is generally of excellent quality with over 200 acres of arable land. Currently 60 acres are in tillage with the remaining in permanent pasture. Free draining soil type suited to most agricultural activity.

Also Read

The lands immediately around the house and farmyard have been sub-divided into a number of grazing paddocks with timber stud rail fencing. The farm has over 1km of road frontage.

There is an extensive range of both equestrian facilities and livestock facilities on the farm, all of which are well maintained and in excellent condition. They include 13 stables, a horse walker and sheds as follows:

Along with a garage there are two stable blocks, with 13 stables, four round roof sheds, two lean-tos a horse shed and a horse walker with six compartments.

The House

The residence, originally built in 1825, has had a number of extensions added in the intervening years. While the residence would benefit from some up-grading and modernization, it is spacious throughout (272.89m²) with seven bedrooms and ample living accommodation. 

Accommodation comprises of living room, dining room, pantry and kitchen along with a utility room and one bedroom. Upstairs there are six more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Auction

The farm will be sold in lots on March 20.

Lot 1:  C. 104.607 acres

Lot 2:  C.   58.024 acres  (with a 1/3 share of C. 23 acres of forestry  – “B2”)

Lot 3:  C.   58.348 acres

Lot 4:   C.   24.470 acres

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Boltown Hall

Good pedigree - the 19th century home of a two-time Grand National winner is...
The yard of the 177ac holding at Aghamore near Kinnegad could do with some tidying and modernisation but is nevertheless a strong basis for a good farming operation.

Prime midlands holding with housing for 200 cattle guided at €1.2m
The 91ac farm at Blackwater, between Enniscorthy and Wexford

91ac residential Wexford farm guided at €1m
The 19th-century residence in High Victorian Gothic splendour sitting on 25ac of lakeside lands is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €2.65m

VIDEO: Stunning restored 19th-century Kilteelagh House on 25ac of Lough...

Prime 150ac Cork dairy farm for long-term lease guided at €300/ac
Fields of gold: The farmland at Adare, in County Limerick

Ploughing ahead - farmland sells for new record of €1m
The property was offered for sale in two lots.

Location, location, location drives 'fever interest' in 27 acres to sell for record...


Top Stories

Contractors say 5pc rise in charges on the way
Tractors must be fitting with a flashing amber beacon

Light up your tractor fully or pay the penalty, farmers told
The offending chicken slices, made by Denny which is owned by Kerry Foods, were highlighted by food writer Katy McGuinness

Farmers to protest at Denny plant using foreign meat to make ‘made in...

Farmers warned to 'lock up' diesel after spate of fuel thefts
The Norbrook factory in Newry Co Down. Photo: PA

Norbrook chief calls for transition period with no-deal Brexit 'off table'
Photo Brian Farrell

'Many farmers aren't bothered reporting sheep kills anymore'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured alongside IFA President Joe Healy at their headquarters. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Louise Hogan: Rabble-rousing IFA can't have it every way on EU payments