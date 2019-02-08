Video: See inside this 246ac farm with horse walker, 7-bedroom house and €2.3m guide

Rarely does a farm this quality and size come on the market, according to Quinn Property, who are offering a 246ac residential farm for sale outside Enniscorthy.

To be sold by public auction on March 20, the farm is 500m from Clonegal, a village in the southeast of County Carlow and close to both the Wicklow and Wexford borders.

Clonegal is a picturesque and historic village situated on the River Derry. The historic ‘Huntington Castle’, one of Carlow’s best known tourist attractions.

Carlow town lies 19km to the north while Dublin is 100km. According to auctioneer David Quinn the property is being guided at €9,000-10,00/acre with an overall guide of €2.3m-€2.5m

This holding, extending to c. 246 acres of excellent quality land with a large period farmhouse, extensive equestrian facilities and a large range of machinery and livestock sheds, offers a unique opportunity for any prospective purchaser, according to the auctioneers.

Situated in a fertile valley adjoining the River Derry with excellent views toward Mount Leinster and the Blackstairs Mountains, it has over 1km of road frontage.

The lands are divided by the public road with 160 acres surrounding the house and farmyard, C. 58 acres are situated directly across the public road , adjoining the River Derry and C. 24 acres including an old sandpit across a local road from the main holding.

According to the auctioneer the land is generally of excellent quality with over 200 acres of arable land. Currently 60 acres are in tillage with the remaining in permanent pasture. Free draining soil type suited to most agricultural activity.