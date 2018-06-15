VIDEO: See in this 'top class' 105ac Meath farm on the market for €850,000
My journeys last week took me to a 105ac farm with a derelict house at Balreask, Carlanstown, Kells in Co Meath. The farm is currently let to a local dairy farmer, is in the best of shape and is guided prior to auction at €850,000.
Located 3km from Kells and 1km from Carlanstown, the property is located at the end of a shared avenue.
The derelict house is a traditional cottage set in a small paddock surrounded by mature trees. Its presence on the property should ease the passage to planning should a new owner wish to transform the farm into a residential holding.
The land is dissected by the Moynalty River, a clear, gravel bedded river delivering an unending water supply to the holding.
The place is farmed for dairying at the moment and divided into fenced paddocks with water supplied to each one while hedgerow divides the farm into seven fields with all divisions serviced by a roadway.
The ground is solid under wheel and under foot and is covered in a fine sward of grass that grows to the very ditch at all sides.
"This is one of the best farms I've had on the books in Co Meath," says Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers.
"It is in top-class condition and ready to go as a dairy farm, a beef holding or a sheep farm. At €8,500/ac it is very realistically guided."