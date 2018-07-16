Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 16 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

VIDEO: 'It’s the sort of ground you would stop to look at' - 85ac farm comes to the market in Meath

Land in Staholmog, Carlanstown, Kells, Co. Meath
Land in Staholmog, Carlanstown, Kells, Co. Meath

Jim O’Brien

I have always been fascinated by the Co Meath placename Staholmog, I know it probably means ‘the house of Holmog’ but it sounds like a name given to a snowbound Swedish settlement.

Anyway, before I upset all the Staholmogians, I’ll stick to my topic, the sale of 85ac of land in three lots on the outskirts of the village. Located 3km from Carlanstown and 7km from Kells on the N52 Ardee road, it comes to auction with a guide price of €10,000/ac.

Auctioneer Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton says it’s the sort of ground you would stop to look at: “It rises from the road to a lovely height, is in tillage and grass and has plenty of road frontage.”

The first lot is a 71ac parcel with frontage on to the main N52 and a side road. A second lot of 7ac has access to the public road and a further lot of 7ac is located away from the main farm; this is all in tillage with good road frontage. The property will be auctioned at the Navan salesrooms of Raymond Potterton at 3pm next Tuesday (July 17).

SLANE LAND

I don’t know if coal was ever mined in Slane but in a townsland called Coal Pits in the parish, a 21ac parcel of ground with farm buildings is coming to auction with a guide of €8,000/ac. The property is in three divisions of permanent pasture, the agents say it would make a lovely hobby farm, and will be sold at auction next Tuesday, July 17 at 3pm in the Navan salesrooms of Raymond Potterton auctioneers.

 

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Vet struck off over certifying cattle for live export to Morocco
Image: Gardai

Cash, cars, livestock and homes worth €7m seized - Criminals reeling as CAB...
The average dairy cow drinks 25 gallons of water daily

Water demand - 'I have purchased six 180 gallon concrete drinkers to...
Passion for nature: Dairy farmer Donal Sheehan. Photo: Michael Mac weeney/Provision

What lies beneath: Protected habitats under pressure
Huge sales of sun cream may this week be eclipsed by umbrella sales as the rain is forecast to remain for this week.

Rainfall at last - but we need four more weeks of it
Martin Sheridan with his wife Nicole.

Farmer walks the length of Ireland to fight cancer
John McNamara (far right), Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist discusses ATV with farmers at a recent Teagasc and HSA farm safety event in Clonakilty. Photo O’Gorman Photography

Your Health, Your Safety, Your Choice - Farm Safety Week gets under way