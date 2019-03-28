Big farms continue to make big prices in the south and a 246ac residential, grass, equine and tillage farm at Clonegal near Bunclody in Co Wexford sold after auction recently - making in excess of its closing bid of €2.4m.

Video: Farmer forks out over €2.4m for 246ac of tillage and grazing ground

Clonogan House, located 500m from the village of Clonegal, includes a seven-bedroom house built in 1825, undulating tillage and grazing ground, an extensive yard with buildings in excellent condition and road frontage on multiple sides along with frontage on to the River Derry, a tributary of the Slaney.

The early 19th century house has had numerous extensions over the years and the end result includes a range of modest and comfortable rooms with plenty of character.

The yards include an array of round roofed sheds, lean-tos and stable blocks. The facilities are suitable for a wide range of uses including livestock, fodder and machinery storage.

The farm is close to the village of Clonegal in Co Wexford

The farm was run as a very successful beef and equestrian holding in the recent past.

As an equestrian farm, the owners concentrated on thoroughbreds, keeping quality breeding mares. The equine facilities include 13 large stables, a horse shed and a six animal horse walker.

The land is made up of 220ac of the best of ground, a smaller area that was once a sandpit, and a one-third share in 23ac of forestry. Gently undulating, the ground is free-draining and dry.

Divided by the public road in a number of places, the main part of the property is in a 160ac portion around the house and includes the yards.