Thursday 28 March 2019

Video: Farmer forks out over €2.4m for 246ac of tillage and grazing ground

The trend of sizeable land deals in Wexford  continued with the post-auction sale of a 246ac property near Bunclody, writes Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Big farms continue to make big prices in the south and a 246ac residential, grass, equine and tillage farm at Clonegal near Bunclody in Co Wexford sold after auction recently - making in excess of its closing bid of €2.4m.

Clonogan House, located 500m from the village of Clonegal, includes a seven-bedroom house built in 1825, undulating tillage and grazing ground, an extensive yard with buildings in excellent condition and road frontage on multiple sides along with frontage on to the River Derry, a tributary of the Slaney.

The early 19th century house has had numerous extensions over the years and the end result includes a range of modest and comfortable rooms with plenty of character.

The yards include an array of round roofed sheds, lean-tos and stable blocks. The facilities are suitable for a wide range of uses including livestock, fodder and machinery storage.

The farm is close to the village of Clonegal in Co Wexford
The farm was run as a very successful beef and equestrian holding in the recent past.

As an equestrian farm, the owners concentrated on thoroughbreds, keeping quality breeding mares. The equine facilities include 13 large stables, a horse shed and a six animal horse walker.

The land is made up of 220ac of the best of ground, a smaller area that was once a sandpit, and a one-third share in 23ac of forestry. Gently undulating, the ground is free-draining and dry.

Divided by the public road in a number of places, the main part of the property is in a 160ac portion around the house and includes the yards.

A parcel of 58ac is located across the road from this, fronting the River Derry.

A further 24ac with road frontage includes the old sandpit.

At present, 60ac are in stubble, with the remainder in permanent pasture. The lands around the house and yard are divided into a range of paddocks fenced with post and rail fencing.

At auction, the farm was first offered in its lots by auctioneer David Quinn. A number of bidders took to the field until the four lots were making a combined €2.09m, where they held.

Negotiations

Mr Quinn then switched attention to the entire, which opened at €2.2m. Two active bidders drove the price to €2.4m, where it held.

Mr Quinn reintroduced the lots but despite his greatest endeavours, the total price on offer only reached €2.195m. Reverting to the entire, he could get no advance on the €2.4m, so he withdrew the farm and entered negotiations with the highest bidder.

A deal was concluded when the main contender paid a higher price, believed to mirror the guide.

The successful customer is a man from the general area with farming and business interests. According to Mr Quinn all the interest, in the entire and in the lots, came from the local farming community.

