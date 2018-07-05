VIDEO: Clinton family expand their dairy operations in Meath

The son of former IFA President and renowned Meath dairy farmer Tom Clinton bought a neighbouring 105ac farm last week for €960,000 or just over €9,000/ac. The sale price beat the pre-auction guide by €110,000.

Raymond Potterton auctioneers had two reasons to be satisfied with their day on the rostrum when they sold two farms under the hammer.

The 105ac farm at Balreask, Carlanstown, Kells in Co Meath came with a derelict house, a traditional cottage set in a small paddock surrounded by mature trees. Located 3km from Kells and 1km from Carlanstown, the farm is located at the end of a shared avenue.

The Moynalty River dissects the farm, a hedgerow divides it into seven fields serviced by a roadway while the fields are further divided into fenced paddocks with water supplied to each one.

The ground is solid under wheel and under foot and covered in a fine sward of grass growing to the very ditch and bounds on all sides. The place is currently leased by the Clintons and farmed for dairying.

At auction the property opened at €800,000 and with two bidders in the field a further €160,000 was added before the hammer fell in favour of Mr Clinton at €960,000.

Kells auction

The second farm to sell was a 42ac non-residential holding at Mountainpole, Kells.

Located within 2km of Kells and 3km of Carnaross the land is currently all in tillage with plenty of access to the public road and numerous entrances. “It is a flat, level, fertile piece of ground,” explains Stephen Barry, “currently under crops of beans and barley.” The holding is in five fields and is in the best of heart.