Friday 24 August 2018

Video: €3.25m former seat of Odlums magnate with 41acres of pastureland

The €3.25m former seat of an Odlums magnate is a recipe for family fun

The exterior of Belfield House
The full-size outdoor swimming pool
One of the reception rooms
The entrance hall

Celine Naughton

Set amid tranquil orchards, rose gardens and 41 acres of rolling pastureland grazed by herds of contented cattle, Belfield House in Kilpedder, Co Wicklow is the very picture of an idyllic rural retreat. But it wasn't always like that.

Roll the clock back 400 years, and this was a very different place. Along with several other nearby villages, Kilpedder served as a strategic outpost on the southern fringes of the old Dublin Pale, to keep out the untamable O'Byrne and O'Toole clans. It's said that Oliver Cromwell was especially furious when his horse was stolen during an overnight stay in nearby Killincarrig on his way to besiege Wexford in 1649.

A century later and the area was home to more amenable settlers, namely Huguenot families fleeing religious persecution in their native France. It was the descendants of one such family, the Espinasses, who became the first residents of Belfield House.

Not to be confused with Belfield House in Dundrum, Churchtown, Stillorgan or for that matter Bellefield House in Birr, Co Offaly, Belfield House was originally built circa 1780 in the townland of Ballyronan, Kilpedder, opposite the entrance to the nearby Mountkennedy Estate on the main Dublin to Wexford Road.

More recently, by the 1950's Belfield House was home of Major WJ Odlum, of the famous flour dynasty, who kept a jersey herd on the land. Today, pedigree cattle continue to catch the eye on the approach along the sweeping gravelled driveway to the main house with its distinctive curved ends and ivy-covered walls.

Inside it's as much other-era tardis as it is a grand, listed property. At either end of the front of the house is a dining room to the left, with feature alcove and Adams marble fireplace, and a plush drawing room to the right, with a living room in between. To the back of the property are two kitchens, one smaller with a pantry, the other a larger kitchen-diner affair with Aga. Behind that is a room that could double up as a granny flat, and a sunroom extension.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A door opens on to steep steps leading up to the converted attic with two additional bedrooms and a smaller room. To be honest, it's a bit cramped up there and could do with knocking walls - subject to planning - to create a single room.

The house and outbuildings need updating, and whoever buys Belfield House will need deep pockets to bring it up to modern standards, but overall the feeling is one of cosy grandeur. It's got all the period features you'd expect of a Georgian pile, including original fireplaces, alcoves, coving and cornicing, and high-ceilinged rooms built for entertaining. But this is not a museum, it's a lived-in house with cherished memories for the current owners who bought the place 43 years ago having been smitten by an ad they saw in the Irish Independent.

Outside, the grounds are made for family fun with a south-facing patio, stables for horses and ponies, a tennis court and full-size swimming pool with separate children's pool. The landscaped front garden is bordered by tall trees blocking out any sight of the N11 beyond it. At the back, there's a courtyard with a two-bedroom mews house that could make an ideal apartment for an au pair or caretaker, or a retreat for family or friends. Opposite that are cattle sheds crying out for conversion.

Around the corner, a leafy laurel archway leads to a detached two-bed cottage. There's a fairytale feel to a narrow path that meanders from the cottage to an equine arena, orchard and cattle sheds, and acres of fields beyond.

According to selling agent Philip Guckian, Belfield House is likely to appeal to families who want to be close to Dublin while enjoying all the amenities of country living. The drive to the city centre 30km away takes about 40 minutes, and the airport (via the M50) less than an hour. Golfers are well catered for with Delgany Golf Club, Druids Glen, Powerscourt and other clubs, while sailing clubs, pony clubs for young riders and beaches are all within easy reach.

Having been prominently advertised in both Country Life and The New York Times, Guckian expects interest from home and abroad.

"We see a growing number of Dublin professionals in their 30s or 40s who want to set up their forever family home in the country with an easy commute to the city," he says. "Internationally, there's a generation of returning emigrants who left these shores at the height of the recession, did very well for themselves, and now want to come home and start a family.

"There's also a great demand among overseas buyers with Irish connections who want a second home in a country setting that's close to the airport. Last year 30pc of our buyers were international clients, mostly American, followed by Europeans and Irish-Australians."

Such a purchase would not be unprecedented. In 1944, the nearby Altidore Estate - once the home of Robert Emmet, the famous patriot hanged in 1803 after leading an unsuccessful rising - was acquired by Irish-American descendants of Thomas Addis Emmet, older brother of Robert. The Emmet family still own Altidore today.

Belfield House

Kilpedder, Co Wicklow

Asking price: €3.25m

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms & Estates. 01 237 6300

Indo Property

