Video: €3.25m former seat of Odlums magnate with 41acres of pastureland

Set amid tranquil orchards, rose gardens and 41 acres of rolling pastureland grazed by herds of contented cattle, Belfield House in Kilpedder, Co Wicklow is the very picture of an idyllic rural retreat. But it wasn't always like that.

Set amid tranquil orchards, rose gardens and 41 acres of rolling pastureland grazed by herds of contented cattle, Belfield House in Kilpedder, Co Wicklow is the very picture of an idyllic rural retreat. But it wasn't always like that.

Roll the clock back 400 years, and this was a very different place. Along with several other nearby villages, Kilpedder served as a strategic outpost on the southern fringes of the old Dublin Pale, to keep out the untamable O'Byrne and O'Toole clans. It's said that Oliver Cromwell was especially furious when his horse was stolen during an overnight stay in nearby Killincarrig on his way to besiege Wexford in 1649.

A century later and the area was home to more amenable settlers, namely Huguenot families fleeing religious persecution in their native France. It was the descendants of one such family, the Espinasses, who became the first residents of Belfield House.

Not to be confused with Belfield House in Dundrum, Churchtown, Stillorgan or for that matter Bellefield House in Birr, Co Offaly, Belfield House was originally built circa 1780 in the townland of Ballyronan, Kilpedder, opposite the entrance to the nearby Mountkennedy Estate on the main Dublin to Wexford Road.

More recently, by the 1950's Belfield House was home of Major WJ Odlum, of the famous flour dynasty, who kept a jersey herd on the land. Today, pedigree cattle continue to catch the eye on the approach along the sweeping gravelled driveway to the main house with its distinctive curved ends and ivy-covered walls.

Inside it's as much other-era tardis as it is a grand, listed property. At either end of the front of the house is a dining room to the left, with feature alcove and Adams marble fireplace, and a plush drawing room to the right, with a living room in between. To the back of the property are two kitchens, one smaller with a pantry, the other a larger kitchen-diner affair with Aga. Behind that is a room that could double up as a granny flat, and a sunroom extension.

The full-size outdoor swimming pool

Upstairs are three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A door opens on to steep steps leading up to the converted attic with two additional bedrooms and a smaller room. To be honest, it's a bit cramped up there and could do with knocking walls - subject to planning - to create a single room.

The house and outbuildings need updating, and whoever buys Belfield House will need deep pockets to bring it up to modern standards, but overall the feeling is one of cosy grandeur. It's got all the period features you'd expect of a Georgian pile, including original fireplaces, alcoves, coving and cornicing, and high-ceilinged rooms built for entertaining. But this is not a museum, it's a lived-in house with cherished memories for the current owners who bought the place 43 years ago having been smitten by an ad they saw in the Irish Independent.