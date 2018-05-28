Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000

Located 8km northwest of Mullingar the holding is made up of 70ac of good elevated ground in great heart which tapers off to a 19ac piece of lower ground that could do with some attention.

With plenty of road frontage the house and lands are reached by a tree-lined avenue. The ground is laid out in three large fields covered with a generous sward of grass. The makings of a central roadway leads down through the middle of the property which, in recent years, was rented by farmers from the northwest for summer grazing. The ground has been well managed and in fine condition.

The house is a fine two-storey traditional farmhouse with accommodation that includes an entrance porch, an entrance hall with the original red and black tiled floor. The drawing room is centred around an open fireplace while many of the original features such as cornicing and timber flooring are still in place.