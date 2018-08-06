Versatile Wexford farm guided up to €10,000/ac
David Quinn is handling the sale of this 52ac roadside tillage and grass farm at Ballyrahan located about 2km from Gorey in Co Wexford.
The non-residential holding comes with 1km of road frontage and is described by Mr Quinn as made up of dry, free-draining soil suitable to any farming purpose.
The farm is currently in 37ac of stubble after producing a crop of winter corn. The remainder is in grass with 5ac in need of attention. It is guided prior to auction at €10,000/ac.
According to Mr Quinn, given the location of the property, it should have development potential and could draw farming and non-farming interest.
It will be offered for sale in a series of lots with the first made up of 19.4ac guided at €10,000 to €12,000/ac.
The second lot of 19.5ac is guided at €8,000 to €10,000/ac. Then the third, a 7.42ac parcel, is guided at €12,000/ac, while the fourth lot of 6ac is guided at €10,000 to €12,000/ac.
A fifth lot of 44.7ac is a combination of lots one, two and four and guided at €10,000 to €12,000/ac.
The place will be sold at public auction at 3pm on Friday, August 24 at the Loch Garman Hotel, Gorey.