Versatile Wexford farm guided up to €10,000/ac

The tillage and grass farm at Ballyrahan located about 2km from Gorey in Co Wexford.
Jim O'Brien

David Quinn is handling the sale of this 52ac roadside tillage and grass farm at Ballyrahan located about 2km from Gorey in Co Wexford.

The non-residential holding comes with 1km of road frontage and is described by Mr Quinn as made up of dry, free-draining soil suitable to any farming purpose.

The farm is currently in 37ac of stubble after producing a crop of winter corn. The remainder is in grass with 5ac in need of attention. It is guided prior to auction at €10,000/ac.

According to Mr Quinn, given the location of the property, it should have development potential and could draw farming and non-farming interest.

It will be offered for sale in a series of lots with the first made up of 19.4ac guided at €10,000 to €12,000/ac.

The second lot of 19.5ac is guided at €8,000 to €10,000/ac. Then the third, a 7.42ac parcel, is guided at €12,000/ac, while the fourth lot of 6ac is guided at €10,000 to €12,000/ac.

A fifth lot of 44.7ac is a combination of lots one, two and four and guided at €10,000 to €12,000/ac.

The place will be sold at public auction at 3pm on Friday, August 24 at the Loch Garman Hotel, Gorey.

Online Editors

