Versatile midlands holding with dairy conversion potential

There is no better place to spend a fine autumn day than on the lakeshores of Westmeath.

Last week, I met Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh auctioneers in Mullingar, not far from the statue of the late, great Joe Dolan. He had a range of Lakeland farms to show me, so we took off towards Kinnegad to view a 132ac residential holding at Griffinstown coming to auction with a guide of €1m.

Located on the outskirts of the 'gateway to the west and north west', the farm is 7km from Killucan, 18km from Mullingar and 62km from Dublin.

It has been rented for a number of years and is made up of fine dry grazing ground that is firm under foot and gently undulating between the N4 and the Killucan road from Kinnegad.

The farmhouse

Divided into nine fields by traditional hedgerow that could do with some trimming in places, the holding has 600m road frontage on to the old N4, allowing for plenty of access. It also has 180m frontage on to the Killucan road.

In its day, the 132ac holding was home to a substantial beef operation, and with some attention the land could be brought back to its glory.

An extensive yard on the holding has a range of dated but useful buildings that include a four-column shed with double lean-tos, a four-column shed with a single lean-to, a three-column hay-barn, a garage, a fuel shed and two silage pits. This yard was once at the centre of an impressive beef operation.

The residence is a solid two-storey farmhouse, structurally sound and in perfectly habitable condition, although any new owner will want to put their own mark on it.