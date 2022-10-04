Versatile 29.5ac Offaly holding with derelict bungalow guided at €350,000

Deep in south Wexford, this 26.5ac farm has tillage, grazing and forestry

The land at Geashill is described as good arable ground.

Renovation project: This 29.5ac with a small yard and semi-derelict house at Kilcooney, Geashill, Co Offaly has a guide price of €350,000

The market in smaller parcels of land continues apace in all parts of the country.

Typical of these is a 29.5ac piece of ground with a small yard and an uninhabited bungalow at Kilcooney, Geashill, Co Offaly. It is for auction with a guide price of €350,000.

According to auctioneer Matt Dunne, the house has been derelict for years, but it appears to be structurally sound and ideal for renovation.

Located 3km off the main Portarlington-Tullamore road, the land is divided into three fields of arable ground bordered by mature trees forming a natural shelter belt.

“The holding is ideal for cattle, horses or tillage,” Mr Dunne said. He describe the guide price as “very realistic”, given that the property includes a residence, “which eliminates the nightmare of obtaining planning permission”.

The auction takes place at 3pm on Tuesday, October 11 October in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard, Co Laois.

Multi-purpose 26.5ac Wexford parcel

In Co Wexford, Anne Carton of PN O’Gorman is handling the sale of a farm of similar size at Coolroe, Ballycullane. The 26.5ac property comes to auction with a guide price of €12,000 to €14,000/ac.

Near the village of Ballycullane and deep in south Wexford, the property is 18km south of New Ross.

It is laid out in four fields; three of these are in stubbles and one in grazing while a 2.3ac forestry belt gives shelter along part of the boundary. It has limited road frontage that affords adequate access.

The versatile parcel is sure to attract a lot of local farmer interest when it comes to auction on Friday, October 14. The sale will be held on the land at 2.30pm.

26ac Meath holding on market for over €17,000

Another 26ac holding is found in Co Meath and on the private treaty market. It comes with a guide of €450,000 or over €17,000/ac.

The farm is on the border with Kildare at Rathkilmore, 7km from Kilcock and 10km from Maynooth.

It is described by Eamon O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty as a top-class piece of ground without an inch of waste.

The holding is laid out in four grass fields divided by mature hedgerow with water supplied by a stream.

One of the fields has an excellent stretch of road frontage. There are no buildings but there is a good set of cattle-handling facilities beside the entrance.

Eamon O’Flaherty reports strong interest from farmers, business people and people looking for a site with acreage.