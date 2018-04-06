Farm Ireland
Vale of Avoca farm sells for €470,000

Jim O'Brien

A 52ac residential farm at Sulphur Brook in Co Wicklow’s Vale of Avoca sold in lots during and after auction last week, making a total of €470,000.

Known as ‘Sulphur Brook’, the holding is located at Knockanree Lower, about 1km from the village of Avoca and 8km from Arklow.

The property includes a farmyard and a farmhouse along with 52ac in a number of lots, with plenty of road frontage to the various pieces.

The house is a solid traditional two-storey farm dwelling that includes a one-bed apartment. It is described by auctioneer David Quinn as being in good condition but in need of modernisation. A traditional farmyard is located across the road from the residence and comprises a range of dated buildings and facilities

The land is described as good grazing ground with some parts that could be tilled, while small sections adjoining the river are in need of reclamation. It is divided into natural lots by the public road and each lot has plenty of road frontage.

At auction it was offered in a total of five lots with the first lot comprising the house and yard on 6ac. This attracted two bidders when it opened at €100,000. It sold at €175,000.

Sulphur Brook
Sulphur Brook

The second lot to sell under the hammer was a 5ac parcel of grazing ground that opened at €20,000, and, with two bidders in the chase, it sold to a local for €85,000.

A 32ac parcel of elevated land that climbs to a steep incline opened at €120,000, was withdrawn at €140,000 and sold after auction for a higher figure.

The last piece to sell was 8ac of ground with tillage potential and good road frontage. This was bid to €50,000 by two bidders and sold after auction for a higher figure. According to David Quinn, the combined lots made in the region of €470,000.

FarmIreland.ie




