Two-hundred-year-old house on 410ac in Kildare for €5.75m

Ballindoolin House is a fully restored seven- bedroom mansion on 410ac at Carbury in Co Kildare on one of the most extensive tracts of land to come on the market for some time.

The estate includes what is reputed to be the biggest field in Ireland extending to 172ac and currently under tillage. The house and 238ac can be bought as a unit with a guide price of €3.5m while the 172ac field has a price tag of €2.25m.

The entire property is guided by Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes at €5.75m.

Expand Close The house is on 410ac of parkland, woodland and tillage ground, with extensive outbuildings / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house is on 410ac of parkland, woodland and tillage ground, with extensive outbuildings

Carbury is 9.6km from the M4 at Enfield, 7km from Edenderry in Co Offaly and 55km from Dublin.

While Ballindoolin was built in 1822, there was a house on the site in 1730 when the Bors family, a Dutch banking clan with connections to the Dutch East India Company, owned the property.

They modelled the current building on Grange More at Raharney in Co Westmeath, a grand house belonging to another branch of the family.

Ballindoolin passed from the Bors to their land agent, William Tyrell, in 1890 and remained in the Tyrell Family until 2017 when it was sold to its present owners.

In recent years it has undergone two substantial programmes of renovation. The first was undertaken in the 1990s and included re-roofing, re-plumbing and re-wiring, all done in accordance with the original template.

The complete rejuvenation of the walled gardens was made possible with a grant from the Great Gardens Restoration Fund while some works on the outbuildings were also completed.

In 2017 another complete programme renovation was undertaken. The flooring on the ground floor was replaced, underfloor heating was added, the internal doors were dipped and repainted, all the bathrooms replaced, the kitchen was fully refurbished, and a new conservatory was added.

Expand Close The drawing room wallpaper was recreated using original documents from the house records. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The drawing room wallpaper was recreated using original documents from the house records.

Using the original plans for the house, every detail was attended to down to the recreation of the original drawing room wallpaper.

The three-floor over-basement seven-bedroom house is in turn-key condition.

On the ground floor there are two hallways, two reception rooms, a dining room, kitchen, guest WC and a sunroom.

Expand Close The living room combines the old and the new / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living room combines the old and the new

There are four bedrooms on the first floor, two with access to a Jack and Jill ensuite and another smaller room with its own ensuite. The master bedroom has an ensuite a dressing room and a walk-in wardrobe.

The second floor has another three bedrooms, a library and a utility room, while the basement contains the plant room, two cellars and a number of open spaces.

A gate lodge at the entrance – designed by the famous William Morrison – has a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

To the rear of the main house are two large yards with a series of traditional buildings in cut stone and laid out in courtyard style.

These include stables, two coach houses, a tack room, hay barn and a range of spaces including a museum building, a restaurant and shop.

Behind the yards is the 2ac restored walled garden with separate herb, nut, fruit and vegetable gardens.

Expand Close The walled garden / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The walled garden

Trees at Ballindoolin include oak, ash, sycamore, horse chestnut, hornbeam, hazel, holly and Scots pine. Thanks to an abundance of apple trees, Ballindoolin has been able to produce its own cider.

The 238ac portion of the estate closer to the house is made up of parkland and woodland along with high-quality old pasture fenced with traditional hedgerow. The land is well-fenced, supplied with water and well drained.

Expand Close The corn in all its grandeur / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The corn in all its grandeur

Buyers in search of ‘pure’ farmland, be they from the dairy, tillage or beef sectors, will undoubtedly be attracted by the 172ac tillage field. This portion of ground is in a high state of fertility with independent access and can be sold separately from the rest.

Expand Close This giant 172ac tillage field can be bought separately / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This giant 172ac tillage field can be bought separately

Philip Guckian of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes describes this section as a “blank canvas” capable of being turned to any agricultural use. he says it would make a fine addition to an existing enterprise or could be operated as a standalone farm.

It is guided at €2.25m or €13,081/ac.