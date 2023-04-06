Farming

Two-hundred-year-old house on 410ac in Kildare for €5.75m

172ac of prime tillage land – reputed to be the biggest field in Ireland – can be bought separately

Handsome: Ballindoolin House is a seven-bedroom renovated mansion Expand
This giant 172ac tillage field can be bought separately Expand
The corn in all its grandeur Expand
The house is on 410ac of parkland, woodland and tillage ground, with extensive outbuildings Expand
The drawing room wallpaper was recreated using original documents from the house records. Expand
The living room combines the old and the new Expand
The walled garden Expand

Jim O'Brien

Ballindoolin House is a fully restored seven- bedroom mansion on 410ac at Carbury in Co Kildare on one of the most extensive tracts of land to come on the market for some time.

The estate includes what is reputed to be the biggest field in Ireland extending to 172ac and currently under tillage. The house and 238ac can be bought as a unit with a guide price of €3.5m while the 172ac field has a price tag of €2.25m.

