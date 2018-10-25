Farm Ireland
Traditional Meath homestead on 93ac sells under the hammer for €830,000

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 93ac residential holding with a house in need of refurbishment at Bogganstown, Drumree in the Royal County sold at auction last week making €830,000.

Located 7km from Dunshaughlin, 11km from Dunboyne and 13km from Maynooth, the holding has access to the M4 at Junction 7 Maynooth and to the M3 at Dunshaughlin. Dublin is 30 minutes away.

The farm includes a farmhouse in need of refurbishment with a dormer roof and accommodation that includes a kitchen, a utility, a sitting room, bathroom and bedroom with storage space in an upstairs section.

Out of doors is an orchard and a number of stone sheds, a four-column haybarn with double lean-tos and collecting pens.

The homestead is accessed by a private avenue and immediately around the house is a parcel of 83.5ac of good grazing ground laid out in a number of well-sheltered fields with good external boundaries.

A c10ac parcel adjoining the 83.5ac portion has independent access and its own road frontage.

Before an attendance of around 25 people Jordan Auctioneers offered the property for sale in two lots but it quickly became evident that the keen interest was in the entire. Bidding opened at €775,000 and two active bidders stayed in the running up to €810,000 at which stage it was placed on the market.

Two final bidders fought it out before the hammer fell at €830,000 or just under €9,000/ac.The property was bought by a solicitor acting in trust for an undisclosed client.

Online Editors

