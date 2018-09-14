Farm Ireland
Traditional homestead on 93ac guided at €750,000

Property is guided at €750,000
Jim O'Brien

In the not too distant past, a residential farm on 93ac in Co Meath was a solid property, the size of holding needed to establish oneself as a member of the club among the local agristocracy.

Times have changed and a farm of this size is no longer the full shilling, and regarded rather as a solid basis for a viable enterprise. Nevertheless, such a holding in a Meath location is a valuable property with a wide range of options.

And so, a 93ac residential farm at Bogganstown, Drumree in the Royal County coming to auction next month is sure to draw attention. The property, which includes a house in need of refurbishment (above), is guided for sale by Jordan Auctioneers at €750,000.

Located 7km from Dunshaughlin, 11km from Dunboyne and 13km from Maynooth, the place has ready access to the M4 and M3 motorways..

It includes a quaint farmhouse with a dormer roof in need of refurbishment.

Out of doors there is an orchard and a number of stone sheds, a four-column hay-barn with double lean-tos and collecting pens.

The homestead is accessed by a private recessed entrance avenue that runs through fields of grassland.

Immediately around the house is a parcel of 83.5ac of grazing ground that can be sold with the house and buildings or as an independent lot.

An adjoining c10ac parcel can be sold separately and this has independent access and its own road frontage. It is described by Clive Kavanagh of Jordans as “a superb piece of elevated ground with lovely views towards the Wicklow Mountains”.

Mr Kavanagh says: “This property has huge potential and would be an ideal equestrian training establishment or a drystock farm. It would also be ideal for someone looking to buy a holding within close proximity of the city.”

The property will be sold at auction at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth at 3pm on Wednesday, October 17.

