Traditional homestead on 93ac guided at €750,000

In the not too distant past, a residential farm on 93ac in Co Meath was a solid property, the size of holding needed to establish oneself as a member of the club among the local agristocracy.

Times have changed and a farm of this size is no longer the full shilling, and regarded rather as a solid basis for a viable enterprise. Nevertheless, such a holding in a Meath location is a valuable property with a wide range of options.

And so, a 93ac residential farm at Bogganstown, Drumree in the Royal County coming to auction next month is sure to draw attention. The property, which includes a house in need of refurbishment (above), is guided for sale by Jordan Auctioneers at €750,000.

Located 7km from Dunshaughlin, 11km from Dunboyne and 13km from Maynooth, the place has ready access to the M4 and M3 motorways..

It includes a quaint farmhouse with a dormer roof in need of refurbishment.

Out of doors there is an orchard and a number of stone sheds, a four-column hay-barn with double lean-tos and collecting pens.

The homestead is accessed by a private recessed entrance avenue that runs through fields of grassland.

Immediately around the house is a parcel of 83.5ac of grazing ground that can be sold with the house and buildings or as an independent lot.