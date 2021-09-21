‘Traditional farm’ on outskirts of Tallaght

The lands at Ballybrack, Co Kildare are all in grass and laid out in three divisions

There is the possibility of development on both lots

Views across the city: One of the two lots at Ballymaice and Ballymana, Tallaght, Co Dublin; the entire, adding up to 62ac, is guided at €1.2m

Agricultural land for sale within a stone’s throw of Dublin city is a rare enough occurrence, but a 62ac residential farm in Dublin 24 has come on the market.

The property at Ballymaice and Ballymana, Tallaght is being sold by public auction in two lots or as an entire. This is an executor sale.

Lot one consists of a single-storey cottage on 16ac. The dwelling has not been lived in for over 10 years and has fallen into disrepair.

This lot, which is zoned high amenity, is situated off Ballymaice Lane and has a guide price of €400,000.

Lot two, zoned agricultural land, comprises a derelict cottage and outbuildings on 46ac and is situated off Ballymana Lane.

The lands are set out in sub-divisions of good quality pasture and have been let out in recent years for sheep and cattle grazing. This lot is guiding at €800,000.

The entire has a guide price of €1.2m.

These interlocking parcels are within a mainly agricultural setting in the Dublin mountains and, as a portion is zoned high amenity, there is the possibility for further opportunities here.

Running between Bohernabreena and Kiltipper, the property is close to the N81 and M50, and the Tallaght Red Line Luas is less than 6km away.

Commanding stunning views over Dublin city, the immediate area surrounding the lands is made of predominantly interspersed one-off residential dwellings and agricultural land.

Philip Byrne of Coonan Property says: “This is a traditional farm about 3km from Tallaght Square. It is unusual to get such a well-located property so close to M50, N81 and Dublin city centre.

“There has been good interest from landowners and, given its proximity to residential development, it could be sold to an investor who has an eye on the long-term development potential.

“With two residences on the property, it provides all sorts of possibilities for a residential or equestrian holding.”

Coonan, in conjunction with QRE, are selling this property by public auction at the Tallaght Cross Hotel on Wednesday, October 6 at 3pm, and online using the LSL platform. Pre-registration is required.

Ballybrack, Co Kildare

Philip Byrne is also handling a private treaty sale of a 45ac non-residential farm at Ballybrack, Carbury, Co Kildare at a guide price of €400,000.

It is 6km from Allenwood, 5km from Carbury village and a 20-minute drive to Enfield.

The lands are all in grass and laid out in three divisions which are surrounded by matured hedgerows. Well fenced, the property has access to a natural water supply.

It has road frontage onto a cul de sac which offers potential for an attractive site.