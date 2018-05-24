Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 24 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Top-class Kilkenny ground guided at over €10,000/ac

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Bigger farms continue to be the order of the day. In Kilkenny, Ger Walsh of Walter Walsh Estate Agents is handling the sale of a 117ac farm at Earlsgrove, Ballylowra, near Thomastown.

The auction, which takes place this Thursday, will see the farm offered in lots and guided at between €10,000 and €12,000/ac.

Located off the Dublin to Waterford Road the holding is 4km from Thomastown and 4km from Ballyhale.

It includes a derelict house that hasn’t been occupied in 20 years while the land has been let in conacre for two decades or more.

According to Mr Walsh, the holding is made up of mainly top-class grazing ground with a smaller portion of tillage and a portion near the rear of the farm that is low-lying.

The lots include a parcel of 57.72ac of grassland guided at around €10,000 /ac.

A 46.75ac lot is made up of grazing ground and includes the old farmhouse and outbuildings all in need of attention.

Water supply

This portion also has a natural supply of water and is guided at around €10,000/ac.

Also Read

The last parcel is a tillage field of 12.5ac described by the auctioneer as top-class ground and well renowned for its fertility.

This is guided at about €12,000/ac.

The farm has good road access a main entrance and a back entrance.

The auctioneer is confident of a good crowd and plenty of interest when the property comes for auction on today Thursday, May 24 at 3pm at the Club House Hotel, Kilkenny.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Compact tillage farm with guide price of €1m
The 68ac holding is located near Bruff in Limerick.

Tidy holdings hit the market in heart of dairying country
The farm is located 6km from Edenderry, 9km from Carbury and 11km from Kinnegad. Pictures: Wilsons Auctions

Former 135ac dairy farm hits the market in Offaly
The property was guided prior to auction at €450,000.

Dairy farmer pays €12,000 per acre for Louth property
Boltown Hall, Kilskyre, Co Meath

VIDEO: Stately country house on 102ac in Meath to generate huge...
The residential farm is coming for sale with a guide price of €1.5m or €10,000/ac.

Gallery: 150ac farm in Kilkenny with €1.5m price tag
The 135ac farm has views over the Shannon Estuary near Foynes

It's 'eyes across the ditch' time for a cracking west Limerick holding


Top Stories

Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Apprentice mechanic Neil Graham

Trainee mechanic who died in farm accident named
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Genetically modified corn.

US wants China to approve more biotech crops under trade deal
Stock Image

Third of farmers are over retirement age, while the number of young farmers...
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers