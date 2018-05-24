Top-class Kilkenny ground guided at over €10,000/ac

Bigger farms continue to be the order of the day. In Kilkenny, Ger Walsh of Walter Walsh Estate Agents is handling the sale of a 117ac farm at Earlsgrove, Ballylowra, near Thomastown.

The auction, which takes place this Thursday, will see the farm offered in lots and guided at between €10,000 and €12,000/ac.

Located off the Dublin to Waterford Road the holding is 4km from Thomastown and 4km from Ballyhale. It includes a derelict house that hasn’t been occupied in 20 years while the land has been let in conacre for two decades or more.

According to Mr Walsh, the holding is made up of mainly top-class grazing ground with a smaller portion of tillage and a portion near the rear of the farm that is low-lying. The lots include a parcel of 57.72ac of grassland guided at around €10,000 /ac.