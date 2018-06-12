Top class Leinster farm sells for €1.3m

The auction season is in full swing with parcels big and small selling under the hammer across the country.

In Kilkenny, Ger Walsh of Walter Walsh auctioneers sold a 117ac farm in three lots making a total of €1.32m, averaging €11,282/ac, while a 12.5ac parcel of tillage made €16,400/ac.

Located off the Dublin to Waterford Road, the holding is 4km from Thomastown, 4km from Ballyhale and includes a derelict house on land that has been let in conacre for two decades or more. Mr Walsh says the place is made up of mainly top class grazing ground with a smaller portion in tillage and some low-lying land to the rear of the farm.

A parcel of 57.72ac of grassland opened at €350,000 with four bidders in action. After two rounds of bidding, it went on the market at €550,000 and sold for €565,000 to a man who has bought other land in the area recently. A 46.75ac lot made up of grazing ground and including the old farmhouse and outbuildings opened at €300,000 and saw two bidders in action during two rounds of bidding.