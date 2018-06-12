Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 12 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Top class Leinster farm sells for €1.3m

Lay of the land
Lay of the land

Jim O' Brien

The auction season is in full swing with parcels big and small selling under the hammer across the country.

In Kilkenny, Ger Walsh of Walter Walsh auctioneers sold a 117ac farm in three lots making a total of €1.32m, averaging €11,282/ac, while a 12.5ac parcel of tillage made €16,400/ac.

Located off the Dublin to Waterford Road, the holding is 4km from Thomastown, 4km from Ballyhale and includes a derelict house on land that has been let in conacre for two decades or more.

Mr Walsh says the place is made up of mainly top class grazing ground with a smaller portion in tillage and some low-lying land to the rear of the farm.

A parcel of 57.72ac of grassland opened at €350,000 with four bidders in action. After two rounds of bidding, it went on the market at €550,000 and sold for €565,000 to a man who has bought other land in the area recently.

A 46.75ac lot made up of grazing ground and including the old farmhouse and outbuildings opened at €300,000 and saw two bidders in action during two rounds of bidding.

The parcel went on the market at €460,000 and sold to the purchaser of the previous lot for €550,000.

The last parcel, a tillage field of 12.5ac described by the auctioneer as top class ground, opened at €130,000 and held after one bid.

Also Read

In the second round of bidding the opening customer had competition in the form of the underbidder on the second lot. The place was put on the market at €180,000 and sold for €205,000 or €16,400/ac to the later bidder.

Offaly farm sells for €1m

A 135ac grass farm at Edenderry in Co Offaly with a range of agricultural potential sold at auction last week for €1.03m or €7,630/ac.

Located at Grange East, the property is 6km from Edenderry, 9km from Carbury and 11km from Kinnegad.

Celia Lamb of selling agents Wilsons Auctions describes it as a good, big, dry farm. With excellent road frontage onto two roads, the holding is laid out in 10 large open fields and is suitable for beef or dairying.

At auction, bidding opened at €800,000 and the price was driven by two bidders rising in increments of €5,000.

It took a total of 47 bids to get the farm across the line with the hammer falling at €1,030,000 in favour of a solicitor.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

File photo

Clash looming at Kerry Co-op over core €2.2bn stake
Stock picture

Wet weather on the way with parts of the country due to get gale force winds
French farmers, members of the FNSEA, the country's largest farmers' union, block with their tractors the access of the French oil giant Total refinery in Donges, France, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French farmers block refineries, fuel depots over imports for biofuel plant
Phil Hogan

Tide is going out for Britain’s ‘Arch-Brexiteers’ – Phil Hogan
STOCK IMAGE

Man dies following 'horrific' farm accident
Currently agriculture comprises one-third of Irish GHG emissions

Dairy expansion and fertiliser usage set to drive agri emissions up 9pc
US president Donald Trump

Explainer: Trump sours on Canada's sheltered dairy system