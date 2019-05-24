Tillage farmer lands 85ac Meath holding for well over €10,000/ac

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

With very little Meath farmland on the market so far this year, the sale of an 85.8ac tillage farm near Navan was expected to give an indication as to what sort of prices might be expected in the Royal County in 2019.

The farm at Bohermeen was withdrawn from auction last week at €860,000 and sold immediately afterwards for a higher figure, making well over €10,000/ac.

Located 8km from Navan and local to Trim, Kells and Athboy, the property is close to Junction 9 on the M3. It stretches into the village of Bohermeen, where it has 180m of road frontage, giving it potential as a residential property, and has an entrance on to Gretiagh road to the rear.

Auctioneer John Harrington opened proceedings when he accepted a bid of €650,000. Two bidders entered the fray and bidding continued apace until the property was withdrawn at €860,000.

It was bought soon after auction by a local tillage farmer for what the auctioneer called a higher figure.

