Friday 3 May 2019

Tillage farm dubbed 'finest of Meath ground' on the market for €10,000/ac

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Among the first Meath farms to come to the market this year is an 85.8ac tillage farm at Bohermeen near Navan. The holding will be sold at auction with a guide price of €900,000 or just over €10,000/ac.

Located 8km from Navan and local to Trim, Kells and Athboy the property is close to Junction 9 on the M3. It stretches into the village of Bohermeen and has 180m of road frontage giving it likely potential as a residential property. It also has an entrance on to Gretiagh road to the rear.

According to John Harrington of Smith Harrington auctioneers this is the finest of Meath tillage ground and has the makings of a great addition to a current holding or as a standalone tillage farm.

There has been very little Meath farmland on the market so far this year and this sizeable parcel of good ground will give an indication as to what prices might be expected in the Royal County.

The place will be sold at auction at 3pm on Wednesday May 15 at the Navan auction rooms of Smith Harrington.

Lakeside holing in Westmeath

In nearby Westmeath the sale of a 25ac residential holding with a refurbished cottage on the shores of Lough Owel is being handled by Savills.

Located at Wattstown, Slanemore the property is 7km from Mullingar and is made up of grazing ground in a long irregular shape. The cottage is a three bedroom construction with a kitchen/dining room, living room, three double bedrooms, a family bathroom a utility and a WC.

Wattstown, Slanemore.jpg

The land is in two parts, a long irregular part stretching down to the lake and a rectangular portion in two fields The private treaty sale is guided at €400,000

Kildare grazing land auction

Jordan auctioneers are handling the sale of 13ac at Daars near Sallins in Co Kildare. It comes to auction with a guide price of €130,000.

Located 3km from Straffan, 4km from Sallins and 6km from Naas the land is laid out in three fields, all in permanent pasture.

It is described by Clive Kavanagh of selling agents Jordans as a fine piece of property with natural boundaries and good road frontage. And would make an ideal site for a residence subject to planning permission.

The property goes to auction at 3pm on Tuesday May 28 at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

