Tillage farm dubbed 'finest of Meath ground' on the market for €10,000/ac

Among the first Meath farms to come to the market this year is an 85.8ac tillage farm at Bohermeen near Navan. The holding will be sold at auction with a guide price of €900,000 or just over €10,000/ac.

Among the first Meath farms to come to the market this year is an 85.8ac tillage farm at Bohermeen near Navan. The holding will be sold at auction with a guide price of €900,000 or just over €10,000/ac.

Located 8km from Navan and local to Trim, Kells and Athboy the property is close to Junction 9 on the M3. It stretches into the village of Bohermeen and has 180m of road frontage giving it likely potential as a residential property. It also has an entrance on to Gretiagh road to the rear.

According to John Harrington of Smith Harrington auctioneers this is the finest of Meath tillage ground and has the makings of a great addition to a current holding or as a standalone tillage farm.

There has been very little Meath farmland on the market so far this year and this sizeable parcel of good ground will give an indication as to what prices might be expected in the Royal County.

The place will be sold at auction at 3pm on Wednesday May 15 at the Navan auction rooms of Smith Harrington.

Lakeside holing in Westmeath

In nearby Westmeath the sale of a 25ac residential holding with a refurbished cottage on the shores of Lough Owel is being handled by Savills.

Located at Wattstown, Slanemore the property is 7km from Mullingar and is made up of grazing ground in a long irregular shape. The cottage is a three bedroom construction with a kitchen/dining room, living room, three double bedrooms, a family bathroom a utility and a WC.