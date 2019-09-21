Tillage and grazing farm 'jewel' in the heart of the Boyne Valley

Period residence on 42ac in historic area of Meath going under the hammer next month

Class and charm: The house at Assey, Bective, near Navan on 42ac has a guide price of €700,000
Class and charm: The house at Assey, Bective, near Navan on 42ac has a guide price of €700,000
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 42ac holding at Assey, Bective, near Navan in Co Meath is what one might call a property with class and charm. It comes for sale by public auction with a guide price of €700,000.

In the heart of the Boyne Valley overlooking the historic river, it is 6km from the Hill of Tara, 10km from Navan and Trim, and 5.5km from Junction 7 of the M3.

The house, of Queen Anne vintage, is in excellent condition throughout: it is centrally heated and was rewired 16 years ago.

Approached by a tree-lined avenue, it sits on a lovely mature site with a 997 sq ft footprint. The accommodation includes an entrance hall, sitting room, family room, a kitchen, a downstairs bedroom and a shower room in an extension to the rear. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a toilet.

The outbuildings are of their time. The land is of excellent quality in a mix of tillage and grazing laid out in three divisions that run down to the River Boyne. There is also excellent road frontage extending to 250m, offering potential for residential development subject to planning permission.

The property will be sold as an entire or in lots, with the first lot made up of the house and yard on 1.37ac and guided at €250,000, while the land extending to over 40.5ac is guided at €450,000. According to auctioneer John Harrington, this is an ideal opportunity to buy a compact property in a unique setting.

The tree-lined avenue that leads to the house
The tree-lined avenue that leads to the house

"It is a jewel at the heart of the Boyne Valley," he said.

The auction takes place at the Smith Harrington salesrooms, Navan, at 3pm on Wednesday, October 2.

Bush Road and Tatestown

Next week, the same auctioneers are handling the sale of a 26ac non-residential piece of property at Bush Road, Gibbstown and Tatestown, Donaghpatrick, Navan.

The holding will be sold in two lots, with an overall guide of €270,000.

Located 9km from Navan off the R147, a portion of 21ac is located at Bush Road and 5ac at Tatestown. The land is described as top-quality ground on an elevated site overlooking the Blackwater Valley and all currently in tillage.

The 21ac parcel has extensive road frontage of about 160m which, John Harrington believes, has potential for residential development subject to planning permission.

This is guided pre-auction at €200,000.

A 5ac parcel at Tatestown has approximately 70m road frontage, offering potential for a residential building site.

The property will be sold at auction at the Navan salesrooms of Smith Harrington on Wednesday, September 25, at 3pm.

