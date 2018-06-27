This 75ac stud farm with racing pedigree has a guide price of €1.4m

Millgrove stud near Rathangan in Kildare and Bracknagh in Offaly was a hive of activity when I arrived to visit. Manager Rob Byrne was not long home from Royal Ascot and the daily chores of mucking out were well under way.

The 75ac residential farm was once owned by Wally Swinbourne, father of Walter Swinbourne, jockey of the famous Shergar.

The senior Swinbourne bought the property in 1972 for £40,000 and it is now owned by a Galway businessman with equine interests. It comes to auction with a guide of between €1.4m and €1.5m.

My journey took me from the M7 across to Portarlington, through the village of Bracknagh. The farm is located outside the village and 8km from Rathangan.

It was an ideal morning for visiting any farm but especially a stud farm. As the morning mist lifted from the paddocks, the horses and their foals emerged from its folds like mythic creatures. The fine stands of trees grabbed the morning sun and spread themselves out in their lush greenery, and all looked well with the world.

Rob took me down to the Figile River by the gate, a meandering tributary of the Barrow that surrounds the farm on three sides with 1,200m of river frontage.

"When trainer Michael O'Callaghan had the place," Rob tells me, "he would stand the two-year-olds in the river in the morning to cool their tendons."

The farm has a proud history in the equine business and on a tour of the facilities one can see why.