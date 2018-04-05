The 'tiger' is back with a bang in farmland market: Record €90,000/ac paid for land in Wexford
Celtic Tiger prices and buyers are back in the land market as a record €90,000/ac was paid for a 3ac parcel of ground outside Gorey in Co Wexford, while €37,765/ac was paid for an adjacent 34ac piece.
The Redmond Brothers, builders and hotelier in the area, were the successful bidders on both pieces.
The 37ac non-residential farm is located at Creagh, less than 1km from Gorey town, with extensive road frontage on three sides. It was guided pre-sale at €12,000/ac.
The first lot comprised of 34ac in one division contained in a single elevated field overlooking Gorey town and out to the coast in the distance.
The parcel has road frontage to the Hollyfort and Creagh roads and also, on the northern boundary, to a minor road which links the two main roads.
It is situated adjacent to Creagh Water Treatment Plant with electricity and mains sewerage a short distance away.
Denis Howell of Warren Estates describes the land as prime free draining territory that has 0.9ac of mature woodland with a natural stream flowing through on the Hollyfort road boundary.
The farm buildings on this lot include a two-column haybarn with a lean-to.