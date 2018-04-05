The 'tiger' is back with a bang in farmland market: Record €90,000/ac paid for land in Wexford

Celtic Tiger prices and buyers are back in the land market as a record €90,000/ac was paid for a 3ac parcel of ground outside Gorey in Co Wexford, while €37,765/ac was paid for an adjacent 34ac piece.

