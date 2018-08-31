Farm Ireland
'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the market at Stradbally

Great potential in Stradbally

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market
47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

Storm Powell

'There is a lot of land coming on the market at present" Joe Coogan, auctioneer, told me as we viewed a farm near Stradbally Co Laois. "Certain auctions were put off in the spring due to the wet weather and, as a result, we are seeing a larger bulk of land for sale now."

A residential farm of 47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market at a guide price of €12,000/ac to €15,000/ac.

It is situated about 5km from Stradbally on the Heath road, 10km from Portlaoise and 29km from Carlow. Ballythomas House is a two-storey traditional farmhouse dating back to the 1800s.

The house, which is in need of modernisation, has two principal rooms downstairs and three bedrooms and a bathroom overhead. A cellar with natural light could be made into a fourth bedroom if required.

The land is being sold in five lots.

Lot 1 includes the three bedroomed residence of 1,681sqft, two stone outbuildings and a large yard on 5.6ac. The water supply is via a local group water scheme.

Lot 2 is 31ac divided into four individual fields. This lot has site potential subject to planning permission. Lot 3 of 10.7ac is divided into two individual fields and, similar to lot 2, has site potential.

Lot 4 is a combination of lots 2 and 3 totalling 41.7ac and this lot is all in one block.

Lot 5 contains the entire property, including the residence and 47.3ac.

Each lot has road frontage and independent access. The land has been rented for the past 35 years and is presently in tillage and grazing but is suitable for any enterprise.

The two-storey farmhouse is in need of modernisation
The two-storey farmhouse is in need of modernisation

This is an executor sale and the house has not been lived in for the past two years.

Although it is in need of updating, it still retains some traditional characteristics, including high ceilings downstairs and well-proportioned bedrooms.

Peaceful

"The setting is very peaceful and tranquil, and belies the fact it is only five minutes to a busy M7 junction," says Coogan. "It takes less than an hour to drive to Dublin.

"The property would suit any enterprise, the land is as good as I have seen and it is all in one piece."

Coogan is selling this property by public auction in his salesrooms at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny on Friday, September 28 at 3pm.

Indo Farming

