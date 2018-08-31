'There is a lot of land coming on the market at present" Joe Coogan, auctioneer, told me as we viewed a farm near Stradbally Co Laois. "Certain auctions were put off in the spring due to the wet weather and, as a result, we are seeing a larger bulk of land for sale now."

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the market at Stradbally

A residential farm of 47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market at a guide price of €12,000/ac to €15,000/ac.

It is situated about 5km from Stradbally on the Heath road, 10km from Portlaoise and 29km from Carlow. Ballythomas House is a two-storey traditional farmhouse dating back to the 1800s.

The house, which is in need of modernisation, has two principal rooms downstairs and three bedrooms and a bathroom overhead. A cellar with natural light could be made into a fourth bedroom if required.

The land is being sold in five lots.

Lot 1 includes the three bedroomed residence of 1,681sqft, two stone outbuildings and a large yard on 5.6ac. The water supply is via a local group water scheme.

Lot 2 is 31ac divided into four individual fields. This lot has site potential subject to planning permission. Lot 3 of 10.7ac is divided into two individual fields and, similar to lot 2, has site potential.

Lot 4 is a combination of lots 2 and 3 totalling 41.7ac and this lot is all in one block.