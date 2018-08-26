Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 26 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

The end of an era as top trainer puts stables and 88 acres on the market

The residence on the stud farm
The residence on the stud farm
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Stud farm sales seem to be the order of the day with establishments large and small coming on to the market in rapid succession.

Arodstown Stables, a fine 88ac residential training establishment at Moynalvey, Summerhill in Co Meath is for auction with a guide price in excess of €1.5m.

The training stables, located 12km from Dunboyne and 15km from Maynooth, earned a strong reputation in National Hunt circles under the direction of trainer Tony Martin who has owned and developed the property over the last 10 years.

He enjoyed considerable success at Arodstown producing almost 400 winners since gaining is licence in 1992.

Tony Martin
Tony Martin

The Arodstown yard hosts one of the best equestrian operations in the country. All newly constructed within the last decade the facilities include 70 custom-built loose boxes contained within three American style barns.

Paddocks

There are 26 turnout paddocks and two superb all-weather tracks along with an open yard with dual access.

The three barns are divided into units of 30, 24 and 16 boxes each measuring 12ft X 12.6ft.

Also Read

Each barn has a 16ft wide central walkway, a feed room and its own tack room. A hot-piped drying room is included in the state-of-the-art facilities along with a spa and two six-bay horse walkers each measuring 8ft across with rubber brick flooring underneath. A large shed with lean-tos attached is used for shavings, bedding and hay.

Among the other buildings is a substantial staff accommodation block with eight bedrooms, bathroom facilities, a kitchen and a living area while there is also a double-roomed office space with bathroom facilities.

The land is the best of Kildare ground covering 87.79ac. It includes a straight gallop extending to 5 furlongs on a high-spec Equitrack surface laid over porous tarmac with a hard-core driveway running alongside it.

A second gallop runs across open land in an oval shaped circuit where each straight is 1.5 furlongs in length on an Equitrack surface.

Schooling facilities with lines of hurdles and fences feature down each side and are laid on silica sand.

A collecting area with a surface of sand and fibre is located near the yard.

The residence with the farm was built seven years ago and is surrounded by post and rail paddocks and lawns. Inside the accommodation includes a range of spacious rooms including a hallway, sitting room kitchen/dining/living area and a south-facing conservatory.

The ground floor accommodation also includes an office space and an ensuite bedroom. Upstairs are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom with a jacuzzi.

Services include a geothermal heating system and a Puraflo drainage system.

Philip Byrne of selling agents Coonans says the property is coming to auction in six lots. The first is comprised of the straight gallop on 23.8ac along with the office and a stable block.

The second lot includes the circular gallop on 42.12ac with 40 stables in two stable blocks, that also house a feed house, drying room and tack room.

The third piece is the house on 6ac while the fourth is made up of 15.6ac of land.

The fifth is the staff quarters on 0.27ac while the entire on 87.79ac makes up the final lot.

Coonans and joint agents Raymond Potterton Auctioneers bring the property to auction on Wednesday, September 5 at 3pm at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

Donie Anderson farms around 120 ewes, which have access to 4,900 acres of the Wicklow Mountains National Park overlooking his farm in the Glensasmole Valley.

The dog whisperer - Donie Anderson's sheepdog stars are hard at work on...
Michelle Miller swapped an organic lifestyle in Los Angeles for farming with her husband in Iowa

'Farm Babe' on a mission to debunk 'myths' surrounding conventional...
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

EU wheat prices slip to 4-week low as supply jitters fade
Nileworks Inc.'s automated drone flies over rice plants, spraying pesticide while diagnosing growth of individual rice stalks, during a demonstration in Tome, Miyagi prefecture Japan August 20, 2018. Picture taken August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

Drones offer high-tech help to Japan's aging farmers
A man cools cattle on a beached boat in the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

EU-Mercosur deal still faces farm, auto hurdles: Brazil's Nunes
Pat Cronin with his son Cormac on the family farm at Kilnamatyra, Co Cork PHOTO: DENIS BOYLE

'This has been the worst year in my 25 years' farming'
Kyle Hayes of Limerick celebrates following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Galway and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The siege of Limerick is over - now let us shout our name with pride...