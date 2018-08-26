Stud farm sales seem to be the order of the day with establishments large and small coming on to the market in rapid succession.

The end of an era as top trainer puts stables and 88 acres on the market

Arodstown Stables, a fine 88ac residential training establishment at Moynalvey, Summerhill in Co Meath is for auction with a guide price in excess of €1.5m.

The training stables, located 12km from Dunboyne and 15km from Maynooth, earned a strong reputation in National Hunt circles under the direction of trainer Tony Martin who has owned and developed the property over the last 10 years.

He enjoyed considerable success at Arodstown producing almost 400 winners since gaining is licence in 1992.

Tony Martin

The Arodstown yard hosts one of the best equestrian operations in the country. All newly constructed within the last decade the facilities include 70 custom-built loose boxes contained within three American style barns.

Paddocks

There are 26 turnout paddocks and two superb all-weather tracks along with an open yard with dual access.

The three barns are divided into units of 30, 24 and 16 boxes each measuring 12ft X 12.6ft.