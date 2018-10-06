Farm Ireland
Teagasc's 25 acre Dublin site to hit the market with a valuation of €12m

Teagasc Research Centre in Kinsealy
Teagasc Research Centre in Kinsealy
Ciaran Moran

Teagasc is to sell its 12ha (25acre) site at Kinsealy with initial valuations putting the site worth in the region of €12m.

The site was identified for sale by the State's agricultural advisory and educational organisation as part of its rationalisation programme undertaken after the financial downtown.

The Kinsealy site situated in North Dublin had been used for research purposes in the past, however, its activities have now been moved to Teagasc's Ashtown site.

Teagasc Director Professor Gerry Boyle, told the public accounts committee this week that while the organisation has not commenced the selling process just yet, it has obtained professional advice as to how to maximise the value of its sale.

"We have an initial valuation without planning of about €12m", he told committee members.

Prof. Boyle said that Teagasc would like to retain the proceeds of that sale for our infrastructural requirements for which he said there are many.

However, he noted that this will be determined by The Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Teagasc owns 1,800ha of land across six research sites and four agricultural colleges.

Prof. Boyle said that there are two sites in Dublin that the state could potentially look at for residential use.

While the Kinsealy site it is not zoned at the moment for residential use, Prof. Boyle said it is a possibility.

However, he said Teagasc's other site in Ashtown in Castleknock is extremely busy with priority activities for the organisation with staff having been transferred from the Kinsealy site.

