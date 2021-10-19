Tallaght holding makes €32,000/ac as land prices surge across the country

A 51ac farm at Moyne and Slieveroe near Tinahely in Co Wicklow sold in three lots and made a combined €411,000.

A 82ac residential holding at Craffield, Aughrim sold in two lots; 44ac with the residence made €575,000 while 38ac and outbuildings made €400,000

A 32ac roadside farm at Brannockstown, Trim, Co Meath made €405,000 or more than €12,600/ac

A 75ac non-residential farm at Dalystown, Co Westmeath sold for over €10,000/ac when the hammer fell at €800,000.

This 46ac portion of a 62ac farm at Ballymana and Ballymaice near Tallaght in West Dublin made over €32,000/ac when it sold prior to auction

Land from Dublin to Offaly has been selling under the hammer in a final frenzy of auctions before the clocks change and the winter sets in.

A 62ac residential farm in Dublin 24, less than 2km from the Square in Tallaght, is believed to have made around €2m or over €32,000/ac at auction.

The property at Ballymaice and Ballymana, included a single-storey uninhabited cottage on 16ac of land zoned high amenity off Ballymaice Lane.

The second portion consisted of a derelict cottage and outbuildings on 46ac off Ballymana Lane, leased in recent years for sheep and cattle grazing.

Philip Byrne of selling agents Coonans said the land attracted huge interest and was bought prior to auction by a local businessman.

Trim, Co Meath

In Meath, Aidan Heffernan of Sherry FitzGerald Royal sold a 32ac roadside farm at Brannockstown, Trim for €405,000, or over €12,600/ac.

Fronting the R156 Ballivor-Rathmolyon road, the lands are in permanent pasture, well fenced and watered by a stream.

At auction, the place was bought by a local farmer.

Dalystown, Co Westmeath

At Dalystown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros sold a 75ac non-residential farm for over €10,000/ac when the hammer fell at €800,000.

Located near Tyrellstown 6km south of Mullingar, the farm has extensive road frontage to two roads. Laid out in neat divisions the lands are serviced by a small yard and cattle crush.





Aughrim, Co Wicklow

In Co Wicklow an 82ac residential holding at Craffield, Aughrim sold in two lots under the hammer of David Quinn, making a combined €975,000.

Lot 1 comprised 44ac with a residence, while a 38ac parcel and outbuildings made up the second lot.

Located 5km west of Aughrim, just off the Aughavannagh road, the farm is accessed over a hard-core laneway.

The residence, in need of modernisation, is 500m from the public road while the lands are described as good-quality ground.

Outbuildings include some traditional old stone structures and a two-column shed with lean-to.

A Wicklow farmer bought the house and 44ac for €575,000, while a local businessman with farming interests paid €400,000 for the 38ac piece.

Tinahely, Co Wicklow

Mr Quinn also sold a 51ac farm at Moyne and Slieveroe. Located 10km from Tinahely and Aughrim the farm is 3km from Askanagap village and 5km from Knockananna. It sold in three lots and made a combined €411,000.

The first lot extending to 11.5ac came with a derelict two-storey, farmhouse. This made €133,000.

The second lot extending to 19.5ac made €160,000 when bought by a Wexford farmer, while the third lot of 20ac along with a derelict building and 12ac of adjoining hill rights, sold for €118,000

Geashill, Co Offaly

In Co Offaly, auctioneer Matt Dunne sold a 32ac farm at Geashill under the hammer for €300,000, or around €9,400/ac.

Described as “a mixed farm with good arable sections and softer ground”, it sold to a Dublin man who had already bought a farm in the area.