Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 9 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Take the plunge in Wicklow - A swimming pool is part of the package with a striking country home on 41ac in Kilpedder

The period residence, which was built in the 1780s, needs modernisation
The period residence, which was built in the 1780s, needs modernisation
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

If you're looking for a dream property on a compact farm within shouting distance of the capital, then Belfield House on 41ac at Kilpedder in Wicklow could be the place.

Once the home of the Odlum milling dynasty, who kept a herd of pedigree cattle on the farm, the holding includes a period house, staff apartment, a detached two-bedroom bungalow, an outdoor swimming pool, traditional yard and lovely grazing ground.

The sale is guided by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes at €2.85m.

Located south of the Glen of the Downs on the main Dublin to Wexford dual carriageway, the property in Kilpedder is close to Newtownmountkennedy and 6km from Greystones in an area served by Dublin Bus. The residence was built in the 1780s and is accessed by an elegant, high ceilinged hall with the dining room and living room in the curved spaces either side.

The swimming pool
The swimming pool

The dining room is on the left and comes complete with an Adams marble fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and views over the garden. Off the dining room is the country style kitchen centred around an Aga cooker.

The living room occupies the curved space across the hallway. This has lovely views over the garden.

Further along the vaulted corridor and also on the right is the drawing room with a Victorian marble fireplace, ornate plaster work and doors leading to a south-facing patio. Further along is the playroom leading to the conservatory.

At the rear is a downstairs, ensuite bedroom and a rear hall leads to a boiler room and a store room. At the left hand side of the corridor behind the dining room is the kitchen, a breakfast room and a guest WC.

Also Read

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two of them ensuite, and the main bathroom. An attic floor is home to three spaces that could be transformed for a variety of uses. The house is currently inhabited and while it could do with some modernisation, it is structurally sound.

Out of doors, there is a swimming pool and a paddling pool adjacent to the patio area that leads to a walled garden and a disused tennis court.

The two-bed apartment needs renovating
The two-bed apartment needs renovating

There is further accommodation to the rear of the house, including a two-bedroom apartment in the courtyard in need of restoration and further to the rear again is a two bedroom bungalow with its own garden, which could provide rental income.

Other outbuildings include a range of stone sheds, a two column round-roofed shed and a lofted store. Equestrian facilities include two courtyard stables, two mare and foal stables and a floodlit sand arena in need of repair.

The two-bed bungalow has its own garden
The two-bed bungalow has its own garden

The land is made up of undulating grazing ground extending to 41ac and laid out in a number of large fields sheltered by traditional hedgerow. While currently under grass, the ground is also suitable for tillage.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

File photo

Dan Ryan: 'Why we need a radical and new approach to winter milk'
MEP Matt Carthy

EU trade deal post-Brexit carve-up on quotas 'dangerous' for farmers
The Maxxum 145 Multicontroller achieved the lowest specific fuel consumption ever recorded for a four-cylinder tractor last year

Maxxum appeal - The hi-tech Case IH model was a double winner at the 2019...
Farming Independent/Zurich Insurance Dairy Farmer of the Year Patrick Brennan on his Lurgancross Farm, outside Ballingarry in North Tipperary

'We're an overnight success story after 40 years' - Dairy farmer of the year insists...
Farm buildings exempt from normal planning requirements can include milking parlours (subject to the total size of all buildings on the farm)

Legal Advice: Don't get caught offside by planning laws' fine detail
Theresa May. Photo: PA

John Downing: Northern farmers will rue UFU's fence-sitting in Brexit...

Near miss after cattle disease stopped at Northern Ireland border