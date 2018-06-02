'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney

'Sweetfarm House' on 27.5ac at St John's near Enniscorthy in Co Wexford is described by Quinn auctioneers as "a most impressive period residence".

It comes with a range of stone-built outbuildings on a picturesque setting near the banks of the river Slaney. It will be sold at auction with a guide price of €650,000 to €700,000.

Located on the edge of Enniscorthy the property is 2km off the New Ross road (N30) and set in prime farming country. Extending to 2,179 sq ft, the 18th-century residence is surrounded by 4.5ac of woodlands and this section can be bought as a separate lot. Sweetfarm was once home to Thomas Jessop Davis whose ancestral connections include the Jameson family of whiskey renown. The vendors have owned the property since 1973 and tastefully renovated it in 2000. Situated at the end of a private avenue the house is reached by a set of stone steps that bring one to the front door and the upper floor while other accommodation is at garden level.

The first floor accommodation includes a drawing room with double windows and three bedrooms of which two are ensuite. The remaining living rooms, including the dining room, a study, an office, the fully fitted modern kitchen, are at garden level along with a fourth bedroom, the family bathroom and utility. There are six sash windows over six to the front of the house and this pattern is carried throughout. The traditional enclosed courtyard to the rear has an array of stone cut buildings, pebble paths, seating areas and walkways with a range of buildings that could be converted for further uses.