Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 2 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney

The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

'Sweetfarm House' on 27.5ac at St John's near Enniscorthy in Co Wexford is described by Quinn auctioneers as "a most impressive period residence".

It comes with a range of stone-built outbuildings on a picturesque setting near the banks of the river Slaney. It will be sold at auction with a guide price of €650,000 to €700,000.

Located on the edge of Enniscorthy the property is 2km off the New Ross road (N30) and set in prime farming country. Extending to 2,179 sq ft, the 18th-century residence is surrounded by 4.5ac of woodlands and this section can be bought as a separate lot.

Sweetfarm was once home to Thomas Jessop Davis whose ancestral connections include the Jameson family of whiskey renown. The vendors have owned the property since 1973 and tastefully renovated it in 2000. Situated at the end of a private avenue the house is reached by a set of stone steps that bring one to the front door and the upper floor while other accommodation is at garden level.

The first floor accommodation includes a drawing room with double windows and three bedrooms of which two are ensuite. The remaining living rooms, including the dining room, a study, an office, the fully fitted modern kitchen, are at garden level along with a fourth bedroom, the family bathroom and utility. There are six sash windows over six to the front of the house and this pattern is carried throughout.

The traditional enclosed courtyard to the rear has an array of stone cut buildings, pebble paths, seating areas and walkways with a range of buildings that could be converted for further uses.

There are magnificent walled-in, south-facing gardens with an array of flowers and shrubs. The property also has a two-bedroom gate lodge in need of renovation.

According to David Quinn, the land - extending to 23ac - has plenty of road frontage and 'wraps around the residence in U shape'. Described as free draining 'Clonroche' type soils the ground is in one large division and has been in tillage for a number of years.

Also Read

The holding will be sold at auction in individual lots or as an entire. The first lot is made up of the house on 4.5ac and guided at between €350,000 to €400,000 while the other comprises 23ac of land guided at €12,000/ac. The sale takes place at the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy at 3pm on Friday, June 8.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...
The forestry, with seven years of premium payments remaining, was planted in 2004

Spectacular views and a healthy forestry premium on the market in Tipp

Top-class Kilkenny ground guided at over €10,000/ac
The neat bungalow on the farm was built in 1972 and is described by the auctioneer as being in very good condition

Laois residential farm brings out the bidders

Compact tillage farm with guide price of €1m
The 65ac is in one block and laid out in nine fields, divided between tillage and grazing

Carlow cracker - A top class farm is on the market for €800,000 in the...
The 68ac holding is located near Bruff in Limerick.

Tidy holdings hit the market in heart of dairying country


Top Stories

Replacing a PTO shaft cover can be done for as little as €50.

Darragh McCullough: Drive for safety is going to become a big cost challenge...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
caption to come

Scaling up - Pat Halpin on juggling the demands a 350-cow dairy enterprise...
Bernard King with his sheepdogs. Picture: FoKiss Photography.

Worthless wool: 'Prices are so low they no longer cover the cost of...
Hundreds of households were left without power in various parts of Donegal following the thunderstorm.

Sheep killed by lightning during severe thunderstorm in Donegal
 Stock photo

Accused's DNA found at house where farmer (81) allegedly assaulted, trial...
A farmer drives his tractor in his field as he plants potatoes in Estourmel near Cambrai, France April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU angers France and others with proposal to slash farmers' subsidies